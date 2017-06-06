The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 13 June 2017.



ISIN: DK0060005254 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Maj Invest Globale Aktier -------------------------------------------------- New name: Maj Invest Vækstaktier -------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAJGA -------------------------------------------------- New short name: MAJVA -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 32562 --------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



