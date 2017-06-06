India Digital Signage Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18% by 2022 - Rising Deployment of Technology in Hospitality, Transportation & Education Sectors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Digital Signage Market By Component, By Application, By End User, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The India digital signage is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of over 18% in value terms during the forecast period.

Factors leading to the growth in India digital signage market include increasing use of digital signage for outdoor advertising to make marketing more effective and appealing to customers and for use by the government and transportation sectors to display information through digital media which also boost the Digital India initiative of the government.

Surge in demand for Out-of-Home (OOH) digital signage, growing number of events such as the Indian Premier League, Lakme Fashion Week, international music festivals such as Sunburn and Supersonic are some other factors driving the demand for digital signage in India.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Investments in Infrastructure

Surge in Demand for Interactive Kiosks



Rising Demand for Out-of-Home (OOH) Digital Signage



Growing Number of Events in India



Rising Deployment of Technology in Hospitality, Transportation and Education Sectors

Companies Mentioned



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

LaneSquare Technology Pvt. Ltd.

NEC India Pvt. Ltd.

Nusyn Digital Solutions Private Limited

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd

Sharp Business Systems India Pvt Ltd

TPV Technology India Pvt Ltd

Truknox Technologies Pvt Ltd

Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Digital Signage Market Overview

5. India Digital Signage Market Landscape

6. India Digital Signage Market Outlook

7. India Digital Signage Display Screen Market Outlook

8. India Digital Signage Software Market Outlook

9. India Digital Signage Content Market Outlook

10. India Digital Signage Media Player Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14. Value Chain Analysis

15. India Economic Profile

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ghthq7/india_digital

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716