Evolving eSports Media World Teaming With Global Sports Franchises Booming Opportunity for eSports Arena

As the worldwide digital sports and social media influence displays continued growth coupled with the way consumers are experiencing their sports, digital gaming and entertainment continues to evolve; the eSports media arena alone is being turned on its head through the infusion of artificial intelligence and the rise of new online media ventures poised to enrich and enhance a constantly growing global audience.

Breaking Data Corp.(TSX-V: BKD)(OTCQB: BKDCF) announced that GIVEMESPORT and NFL UK are working together to develop an original content series themed around attempts at Guinness World Records.The series, aimed at a broad base of sports fans in the UK and globally, will feature NFL stars attempting record throws, kicks, catches and more.

The six-episode series will be released in two parts: the first in October 2017, in the midst of this autumn's four regular-season NFL games in London: the second in January 2018 as part of the build-up to Super Bowl LII.Read this and more news for Breaking Data Corp athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/bkd.html

NFL UK Head of Marketing Sarah Swanson says: "We are looking at ways of growing our audience globally, and the kind of digital content that GIVEMESPORT is able to produce is a great way to take the excitement and energy of our sport to a new and younger fanbase."

In April, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry teamed up in London to tie the world record of 27 behind-the-back pass completionsin one minutein an event staged jointly by GIVEMESPORT and NFL UK.

GIVEMESPORT'S Chief Commercial Officer Jae Chalfin says: "We're seeing increased receptiveness for richer and longer formats and this creates the opportunity to build new social video series. We have a deep understanding of how fans want to consume content and will work with NFL UK to create the best experience for the audience."

In other industry developments in the markets:

In a recent article posted on TheStreet.com, as football season inches ever closer -- the first official NFL game is less than 100 days away -- ESPN continues to field adverse subscriber figures.In the past six years,Disney's(NYSE: DIS) sports titan has lost more than 12 million subscribers, putting its current number around 88 million. And a recent report from Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser based on Nielsen data shows that ESPN lost 3.8% of subscribers on traditional platforms year over year in May, another blow for Disney's beleaguered sports channel. With a median cable network growth rate of -2.9%, ESPN's reach is shrinking even faster than cable.

Perhaps this shouldn't be surprising, given the number of ESPN alternatives that have sprung up recently. Last month,Amazon(NASDAQ: AMZN) secured a deal to stream 10ThursdayNight Football games through its Prime Video service, strengthening a partnership between Amazon and the NFL that began with the inside-football TV series All or Nothing. AndTwitter(NASDAQ: TWTR) recently announced an agreement with the NFL that will entail year-round football coverage, including a live digital show that will air five days a week during the NFL season. These developments provide further alternatives to households thinking about cord-shaving. Read the full article at:https://www.thestreet.com/story/14156469/1/espn-loses-alarming-number-of-subscribers-in-may.html

With regards to the Amazon deal, AMZN may have a lot to gain from the deal and little to lose. ESPN, on the other hand, could have lots to lose under the scenario that Amazon becomes a big bidder for sports property rights going forward. The deal appears to be non-exclusive streams of the official CBS/NBC broadcasts and compete with the individual networks streaming services along withVerizon (NYSE:VZ) wireless subscribers. Read the full article at:https://seekingalpha.com/article/4062860-disney-biggest-loser-nfl-deal

