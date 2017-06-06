Welland, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2017) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its release of April 3, 2017, it has executed a definitive Joint Venture agreement ("JV") with Groupe NDUOM Limited ("GN") of Ghana to create a Joint Manufacturing Facility in the city of Accra Ghana, West Africa.

The JV is intended to facilitate the dynamic integration of manufacturing and distribution of the ENERTEC modular building/home technology through the expansion and vertical integration within the GN group. Through a subsidiary of GN which is a long-established EPS foam production organization, EHT has now secured manufacturing capacity located directly in its target market of West Africa.

GN will manufacture the ENERTEC panels using top-quality foam supplied by GN, forming the core of the ENERTEC wall panel while adding the EHT supplied ENERTEC skin to produce a complete, proprietary module/panel. EHT will manufacture its Embedded Solar Roof sections at its Welland, Ontario facility and ship them to GN for final assembly and module integration.

The parties have agreed to jointly produce two prototype ENERTEC units: A money store and a general store, both products sought internally within the GN group of companies for internal market growth within specific commercial segments. The parties have also agreed to seek co-branding opportunities across Ghana and West Africa. The parties are working to have the manufacturing facility in production by September of this year.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, indicated that "we are very pleased to successfully complete the JV and have the opportunity to work with a world class organization like the Nduom Group. The Nduom organization offers, among other opportunities, the final piece in our West African strategy by ensuring our products can reach the market in a cost effective and timely manner." He further comments that "our expertise, our exclusive products and our exclusive distribution rights of the critical Alpha Outback electronic components that support the production of alternative energy gives EHT a strong position in the West African market".

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters.

About Groupe Nduom

Groupe Nduom, through its subsidiaries Coconut Grove Hotels, GN Bank, Ghana Growth Fund Company, Yorke Properties, Sterlin Management Services, and Ghana Media Group, which focus on tourism, investment advisory and management, financial services, technology, media, management consulting, and sports sectors. The company is a multi-national organization based in Ghana, West Africa.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Gamble

Director

(289) 488-1699

jgamble@ehthybrid.com

info@ehthybrid.com

Company Website: www.ehthybrid.com