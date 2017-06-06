

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to tafamidis, the company's investigational treatment for transthyretin cardiomyopathy or TTR-CM.



This rare disease is associated with progressive heart failure and is universally fatal. Currently in Phase 3 clinical development for TTR-CM, tafamidis is being evaluated for its potential to reduce mortality and cardiovascular-related hospitalizations.



Tafamidis, trade name VYNDAQEL, is a novel specific TTR stabilizer that was first approved in 2011 in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of transthyretin familial amyloid polyneuropathy (TTR-FAP) in adult patients with early-stage symptomatic polyneuropathy to delay peripheral neurologic impairment. Currently, VYNDAQEL is approved for TTR-FAP in 40 countries, including countries in Europe, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Israel, Russia, and South Korea.



Pfizer received a complete response letter from the FDA on its application to approve tafamidis for TTR-FAP in 2012; tafamidis is not approved in the United States.



