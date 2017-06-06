HOUSTON, TX and HASSELT, BELGIUM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- TrendMiner today announced that they have signed a partnership agreement with Capula. As a value-added reseller partner of TrendMiner, Capula will now be able to provide TrendMiner's advanced analytics software to its local customers.

Meeting the need for self-service industrial analytics

TrendMiner, winner of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for predictive analytics, has a rapidly expanding global customer base. As demand for the TrendMiner solution accelerates, the company is expanding its partner network to provide local support. The addition of Capula as a partner forms part of TrendMiner's roadmap to deliver the highest quality customer service to its growing market in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Niels Verheijen, TrendMiner VP Global Sales, commented following the announcement: "We're really pleased to have Capula join TrendMiner as a partner. As the global demand for our software grows, it is important to expand our local support with partners who value our customers as much as we do. Capula shares our commitment to leveraging technology to deliver innovative solutions that enhance our customers' profitability."

Helping industry succeed in transformation

Capula is a leading UK-based integrator of the OSIsoft PI Systems across a wide variety of market sectors including Power Generation, Utilities, Pharmaceutical, Chemicals and the Oil & Gas sector. An Imtech company, Capula is a trusted organization with customers including Scottish Power, National Power, EDF Energy, Huntsman, Yorkshire Water and E.ON.

As a partner of TrendMiner, Capula will now be able to offer its customers the advanced analytics needed to support their journey to digital transformation, a critical advantage during the transition to Industry 4.0.

Alastair Norman, Business Manager for the Operational Intelligence Sector of Capula, stated: "We are proud to confirm our partnership with TrendMiner. TrendMiner delivers exactly the kind of pioneering solutions that our customers need to gain advantage in the digital world. We look forward to partnering with a software provider that delivers transformative solutions."

About Capula

Capula is a leading system integration provider that focuses on delivering transformative technologies to optimize operations and create a platform for success. Their independent philosophy allows them to offer insightful perspectives and broad knowledge of technologies from leading manufacturers in the automation arena. Capula is part of Imtech, a large, independently owned and managed technical services provider who deliver for clients across the UK and Ireland, specializing in mechanical and electrical engineering and technical facilities management. Learn more at www.capula.co.uk

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner delivers Discovery, Diagnostic and Predictive Analytics software for the process industry. TrendMiner software is based on a high-performance analytics engine for process data captured in time series. Through an intuitive web-based client, process engineers and operators can easily search for trends themselves using pattern recognition and machine learning technologies. The TrendMiner plug and play software adds value immediately after deployment, eliminating expensive investments in big data infrastructure and long implementation projects. TrendMiner software can improve efficiency and quality, reduce waste and energy consumption, and optimize production performance across divisions. TrendMiner, founded in 2008, is a software company with global headquarters in Hasselt, Belgium and offices in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and the U.S. Visit us at: www.trendminer.com

Media Contact



Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

Email Contact

508-353-3777



