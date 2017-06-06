

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell further Tuesday morning amid speculation that global oil production will continue to rise in 2018 thanks to robust output from the U.S.



U.S. drillers have added rigs for 20 weeks in a row, and with President Donald Trump reversing bans on Arctic exploration, analysts expect even more output in the coming years.



Meanwhile, OPEC's deal with Russia to curb supplies has had almost no effect on prices.



Tensions in the Middle could make it difficult to follow through with the supply quota plan, anyways. Saudi Arabia and Egypt have cut all diplomatic ties with the Qatar, accusing Doha of being in cahoots with Iran.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 20 cents at $47.12 a barrel.



Traders will be paying attention to U.S. inventories data over the next few days. The American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly report this afternoon, while the Energy Information Administration has the government's numbers tomorrow morning.



Inventories have been easing from record highs over the past two months.



