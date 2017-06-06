SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING), an acquisition-based company with a focus on emerging markets, today announces its initiative to develop a bitcoin payments solution in partnership with First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTC: BITCF). The two companies signed a Joint Venture agreement to develop and distribute a viable payments solution using block chain technology. First Bitcoin Capital is an industry leading Bitcoin and blockchain technology provider and SinglePoint has a deep history in distribution. The two companies believe this partnership will enable each company to focus on their core strengths to build and supply the best Bitcoin solution available.

With the massive and widespread adoption of Bitcoin worldwide, the two companies will pursue opportunities to leverage their payment technology background and develop a proprietary solution specifically for high-risk payment verticals including the cannabis industry.

SinglePoints' representation at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year saw many solutions being utilized in other countries based on Bitcoin and other crypto currencies such as Ethereum. SinglePoint and First Bitcoin Capital believe they have found a way for the customer experience to go unchanged at the point of sale when paying with a credit or debit card at medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries.

Under this initiative, the companies will offer a best-in-class Bitcoin solution to fill the payments gap that currently exists.

As SinglePoint CEO Greg Lambrecht states, "In January 2014 SinglePoint announced and started working on a bitcoin payment solution, shortly after we recognized the issue of minimal user adoption of digital currency. The payments industry has rapidly changed since that time. There is now tremendous momentum and demand for bitcoin acceptance as an alternative form of payment. This Joint Venture with First Bitcoin Capital is perfect timing. Bitcoin payments are catching on and cannabis dispensaries need a solution fast."

SinglePoint has successfully completed technology integrations with companies such as Twilio, RedFynn, IATS, and all the major carriers ATT, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon. Which has enabled the company to provide its text message marketing and text based payment solutions. SinglePoint will now use its experience to work and integrate with First BitCoin Capital to provide an all-encompassing payment solution. First Bitcoin Capital and SinglePoint plan for this technology to be easily implemented into any Point of Sale machine through a simple download of the application.

Greg Rubin of First Bitcoin Capital stated, "We are optimistic that our partnership with SinglePoint will produce positive cash flow to our bottom line. Between the two of our companies, we will have the ability to develop a best in class solution and SinglePoint will be able to help in distribution. We look forward to providing cutting edge products and services to all states through the establishment of this new venture."

Projections by New Frontier put the cannabis industry at $24 billion by 2026. Cannabis is now legal in some form in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Increased need for payment options correlates with this industry growth, and bitcoin stands to be a promising solution. Based on prices from CoinMarketCap, bitcoin has provided annual returns of over 286%. As a testament, Japan recently recognized the currency as a legal payment method and projects that it will be accepted in 260,000 stores in the near future. Furthermore, bitcoin is an accepted form of payment for a number of large retailers, including Overstock.com.

As the cannabis industry continues to evolve, SinglePoint and First Bitcoin Capital are committed to initiatives to identify and develop solutions that enhance the success of the cannabis industry and participating businesses.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media at: www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile, http://www.twitter.com/_SinglePoint_, www.linkedin.com/company/SinglePoint and www.youtube.com/user/SinglePointMobile

For more information visit www.SinglePoint.com or www.SingleSeed.com

