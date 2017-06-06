NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Clearbrook Global Advisors, a privately held, independent investment management firm, today announced the promotion of Thomas E. Deegan to Chief Operating Officer, responsible for overseeing the operational growth of the firm and its expanded product offerings. Mr. Deegan is based in the firm's New York headquarters and reports to Elliott Wislar, Chief Executive Officer.

Since joining Clearbrook in 2014 as Managing Director, Mr. Deegan has been instrumental in leading the firm's mission of introducing innovative solutions for institutional clients that meet their financial goals. Prior to joining Clearbrook, Mr. Deegan was the independent Trustee for the Stamford Policemen's Pension Fund where he was responsible for overseeing the investment selection and management of the $200MM+ pension fund. Prior to Stamford Policemen's Pension Fund, Mr. Deegan was a Founding Partner and Chief Operating Officer of GlobeOp Financial Services, a provider of outsourced middle, back-office and fund administration services to the hedge fund community.

"Clearbrook is and always will be a strategic advisor and consultant that prides itself in listening to client's concerns and creating investment solutions that meet their financial needs based on their feedback and our fund management expertise," said Mr. Wislar. "Tom has demonstrated his commitment to sharing in the firm's vision of collaborating with clients and putting their best interests first by managing and introducing investment solutions that can generate positive investment results."

Mr. Deegan added, "I have worked with Clearbrook from both the client and consultant side and I am fortunate to be part of a firm that continues to prove their reputation as an innovative partner that collaborates with managers to provide clients with investment strategies that are in line with their financial goals."

Mr. Deegan received his MBA from Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y. and a B.E. in Electrical Engineering from Manhattan College in Bronx, New York.

About Clearbrook

Clearbrook provides comprehensive, objective investment advice and solutions to institutional investors worldwide, across all asset classes, for both discretionary and non-discretionary mandates. With approximately $28 billion in assets under advisement, our business model is founded in independent thinking, disciplined research and analysis, and vision tempered with experience. Our culture is client driven, focusing on customized investment solutions for each client's unique objectives and needs. We bring actionable insights to every meeting, beginning with our first presentation. For more information, please visit www.clearbrookglobal.com.

