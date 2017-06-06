CARSON CITY, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Turbo Global Partners (TURBO) (OTC PINK: TRBO), has announced a regional advertising plan with the professional sports teams Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Bay Rays.

Robert Singerman, Chairman & CEO of TURBO, states, "We had a unique opportunity to place full page ads in the annual 2017 yearbooks of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Working with NEP (www.NEPNational.com), through their media and marketing services they provide advertisers with an association and exposure through the NBA, NHL, NFL, and MLB teams and special events, and because of our advertising plan, we also placed a full-page ad in this year's Major League All-Star Game Official Program."

Singerman continues, "The demographics of fans and sponsors of professional sports teams is a perfect fit for the services of TURBO, and we are eager to see how this first advertising exposure resonates to this target audience. With NEP's reach in virtually every market in the U.S. with their publications for both professional and college sports, there is a tremendous opportunity to forge if the results meet or exceed our predictions."

About TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc. www.TurboGlobalPartners.com

TURBO is a marketing consulting services company that partners with companies anywhere in the world to help them better generate long-term predictable renewable cash flow anywhere in the world.

About NEP National, Inc. www.NEPNational.com

NEP is a premier sports marketing publisher producing official programs and annual yearbooks for professional and college sports teams in virtually every major market in the U.S.

