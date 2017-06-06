MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - June 06, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) (OTCQB: SYATF) is pleased to announce it has commenced PTCRB certification for its Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE in-vehicle connected cellular device which includes approval for the United States FirstNet Network "Band 14".

The Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE is the world's first and only in-vehicle connected cellular device with Push-to-Talk over Cellular ("PoC") compatible on "Band 14", and strongly positions Siyata to be a leading candidate for in-vehicle PoC solutions for first responder vehicles migrating to the FirstNet Network.

FirstNet is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Its mission is to develop, build and operate the nationwide, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities. In March 2017, The First Responder Network Authority announced the selection of AT&T to build the FirstNet network, a nationwide wireless broadband network dedicated to America's first responders. The effort is a significant investment in the communications infrastructure that public safety desperately needs for day-to-day operations, disaster response and recovery, and securing large events.

As the network rolls out, first responder vehicles will be required to upgrade legacy LMR and Two-Way Radio hardware with in-vehicle hardware that has PoC solutions and is "Band 14" compatible.

The Siyata technical team has successfully walked previous generation models (Truckfone, Voyager) through technical approvals including PTCRB and look forward to completing the process as the first major milestone in beginning its commercial rollout with leading carriers in North America.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, "We are pleased to be doing PTCRB certification for our Uniden UV350. This certification process reiterates our early move in the industry, and believe that we are at the forefront of this market with our innovative Push-to-Talk Over Cellular solutions for commercial fleets and vehicles."

According to the United States Department of Transportation, in 2015 there were over 12 million fleet vehicles in the United States. Siyata aims to be the leading provider of connected vehicle and mobile hardware solutions as these commercial fleets upgrade their communication platforms to be compatible with next generation networks, PoC solutions and other software applications.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

