Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market 2017-2023: APAC Regions Tend to Be an Emerging Market With an Opportunity for Growth With a Highest CAGR from 2016-2023 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "In-Vitro Diagnostics Global market - Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.

The in-vitro diagnostics market is segmented into Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Rapid tests, Enzyme-Linked Immunospot (Elispot) Assay and others are some of the immunoassay techniques in the IVD market. Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel, liver Panel, Lipid Profile, Renal Profile and Thyroid function panel and specialty chemical tests are some of the clinical chemistry technologies. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Microarray, Hybridization, DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing and others are some of the molecular diagnostics market. Along with these, clinical microbiology, hematology, coagulation and hemostasis and others are the type of the IVD technologies in the market.

Among technologies in in-vitro diagnostics market, immunochemistry techniques accounted for the largest share in 2016 growing at mid range single digit CAGR and molecular diagnostics is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2016-2023.

Growing healthcare expenditure in the emerging markets, strong demand for technologically advanced testing methods for disease diagnosis, increasing adaptation of point of care testing, increasing incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases are some of the important driving factors for this market. It is also seen that there is an increase in the number of clinical laboratories with improved infrastructure in many developed countries which could further push the diagnostics market in these regions. However, Lack of proper reimbursement policies in the developing countries and stringent regulatory framework are the main factors hampering the growth of the IVD market.

The in-vitro diagnostics global market is a competitive and all the active players in this market are involved in innovating new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.

The key players in the in-vitro diagnostics global market include



Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Becton Dickinson (U.S.)

(U.S.) Bio-Rad laboratories (U.S.)

BioMerieux ( France )

) Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Hoffmann-la Roche ( Switzerland )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Carlyle Group (Ortho Clinical Diagnostics) (U.S.)

Johnson and Johnson (U.S.)

Sysmex Corporation ( Japan )

) ThermoFisher Scientific (U.S.)

Hologic Inc (U.S.).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis



4 In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market, by Technology



5 In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market, by Application



6 In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market, by Product



7 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Sample Type



8 In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market, by End User



9 Regional Market Analysis



10 Company Developments



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8vhnr5/invitro

