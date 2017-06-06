Premium Cannabidiol Products Showing Robust Growth Momentum in Legal Marijuana Sector

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Recent sales and revenues in cannabis and legal marijuana industries continue to exceed expectations in large part due to the rising popularity of CBD oil and other CBD-based products along with newest services and technologies. Cannabis companies in the news today include:PotNetwork Holding, Inc.(OTC: POTN), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CVSI), Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB) and 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII).

PotNetwork Holding, Inc.(OTC: POTN) News:$1,007,797.87 April Revenues Blow Away Expectations as PotNetwork Holding Continues to Exceed its Projections - PotNetwork Holding is pleased to announce today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., after an exponentially record breaking month in April, continued into May riding on a consistently rising wave of popularity. "It's very gratifying to experience such ongoing success. It's evident that such efforts put forth to bring our products into the public eye are yielding strong long-term results. The level of product satisfaction appears to be generating a robust level of repeat sales. We continue to be gratified and excited by our growth," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales for Diamond CBD, Inc.

With a heightened goal of $1 Million in sales for May, the company continues to experience a powerful upward trend in sales, as the team mobilizes from one trade show to the next, bolstering the presence of the company's revolutionary line of delicious gummies and premium quality oils in the CBD consumables marketplace. In accordance with this strategy, the company recently showcased the Diamond CBD product line at the Champs Trade Show in Atlantic City, May 16th-18th, widely recognized as the largest and most trusted counter-culture trade show in the world, scoring a big success with sales at the show exceeding $235,000 in just 3 days.Read this and more news for PotNetwork Holding athttp://marketnewsupdates.com/news/potn.html.

Diamond CBD recently had disclosed that for the month of April 2017, the company had accomplished a massive boost in revenues year over year. The company's revenues in April 2016 were just under $40,000, a reflection of the company's infancy. With record breaking April 2017 sales of over $1 Million Dollars, the company has achieved exponential growth of over 25 times.

Having recently surpassed the milestone of distributing 1 million Chill Gummy edibles, and having its CBD products distributed in approximately 10,000 retail locations nationwide, the company continues to report ongoing heavy order flow. Moreover, as a result of the company's strategic publicity efforts and high-profile presence at major trade shows and conventions, the company anticipates continued strong growth in clientele, brand recognition and preference for its products.PotNetwork Holding recently announced that Diamond CBD, Inc. had reported first quarter 2017 revenue of $1,858,347.48 which exceeded total revenue of $1,663,081.78 for all of calendar year 2016.

In other milestone news and developments of note in the industry:

Vapor Group, Inc.(Trading on the OTC markets under the symbol of VPOR), also announced today that its subsidiary, Total Vapor, Inc., had begun shippingEasy Grinder' as planned on May 31st to its wholesale and retail customers, and that sales of Easy Grinder' continue to escalate.As a result, the company is concluding arrangements with major social media channels for a second half-of-the-year marketing and advertising campaign to heighten Easy Grinder's 'consumer awareness' and further build its sales momentum.Read this and more VPOR news at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/vpor.html

Dror Svorai, President of the company, stated, "We have experienced heavy pre-ordering forEasy Grinder', high levels of consumer interest and exceptional sales growth, all of which has been achieved without significant marketing or advertising." He added, "So, we've decided to make a sizeable investment in a multi-faceted marketing and advertising campaign via major social media channels to spike even further our huge revenue gain from Easy Grinder'. Clearly Easy Grinder' has changed the face of our company since its sales results significantly surpass those of any products we have launched.For us, 2017 will be a record breaker.More details on our social media campaign will be released in the coming weeks."

Additional industry developments include:

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA)closed up 7.46% on Monday after trading over 14.4 million shares on the day. Medical Marijuana also reported first quarter financial results on Monday.Financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2017 and an overview of recent operational highlights. The company saw a gross revenue increase from $1,535,728 in Q1 2016 to $3,612,739 in Q1 2017, a quarter over quarter increase of 135%. Total gross profit increased from $820,446 in Q1 2016 to $2,545,229 in Q1 2017, which is an increase of 210%. Total assets increased by 130% from $214,115,665 in Q1 2016 to $494,182,096 in Q1 2017. Net loss in Q1 2016 of ($11,096,659) was decreased by 79% over Q1 2017 to ($2,222,818). Net comprehensive income increased by 1188% quarter over quarter from ($9,708,598) in Q1 2016 to ($105,632,830) in Q1 2017. Read the full release here:https://finance.yahoo.com/news/medical-marijuana-inc-reports-first-130000149.html

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI)closed up 14.33% on Monday after trading over 900,000 shares on the day. On Monday, CV Sciences announced a recent presentation from the company's Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Dowling, which is now available on-demand atvirtualinvestorconferences.com. CV Sciencesoperates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD and a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada and San Diego, California.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB)finished the day having traded over 2.5 million shares and closing at $0.09099. The company recently issued a release announcing that it will soon start producing a line of both Cannabidiol (CBD) infused flavored waters and CBD-infused flavored energy drinks and beverages.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII)finished Monday up 4.29% at $1.46 on over 600,000 shares traded. The company recently issued a release stating they had received a purchase order for over 2.4 million SPECTRUM research cigarettes by the US government.22nd Century developed SPECTRUM in partnership with independent researchers and officials from the NIDA, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated six thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by PotNetwork Holding, Inc.by a non-affiliated third party. For current services performed MNU has also been compensated five thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Vapor Group, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact

email:info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1-(561)-325-8757

