The Chinese solar company increased its revenue sequentially despite falling shipments having begun monetizing new power plants globally. Gross profit rose to $91.4 million.

Canadian Solar, the Chinese-Canadian Tier-1 solar company, posted shipments and revenue that were both above guidance in the first quarter (Q1) of 2017.

Total solar module shipments reached 1,480 MW, which despite being sequentially down on Q4 016 (from 1,612 MW) represented a better-than-expected performance, beating the guidance range of 1,150 MW to 1,200 MW.

Revenue for the quarter hit $677 million, up from $668.4 million in Q4 2016 and, again, surpassing guidance. The company generated $91.4 million in gross profit for Q1, which was an encouraging increase on 2016's Q4 performance of $49 million, although year-on-year (YOY) that figure was below the $112.5 million registered in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...