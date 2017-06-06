Data Integration Leader to Showcase Solutions and Deliver Tutorials on Maximizing the Value of Big Data

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud and big data solutions, announced it will exhibit and host informative sessions at several Big Data conferences over the next month, including Spark Summit West in San Francisco, the Salesforce World Tour Paris, and the DataWorks Summit, San Jose. Company spokespeople will be joined by various partners and customers to share step-by-step implementation best practices and hands-on demonstrations of self-service data preparation and stewardship, real-time customer service management, and cloud data lake deployment.

"The digitization of virtually everything, plus the increase in the amount, variety, and number of data sources is driving greater demand for big data solutions that help businesses transform themselves into intelligent, data-driven organizations," said Ashley Stirrup, CMO, Talend. "Talend's open source-based solutions allow organizations across a broad and growing range of industries to improve business performance by using data to create new insights, automate processes and innovate faster-improving their competitive advantage. We intend to showcase how to achieve these results using Talend solutions at this upcoming series of Big Data conferences."

According to Computer Business Review, the big data market is predicted to grow to $46.34 billion by 2018 as more businesses adopt new technologies and a digital mindset. Revenue from Talend's big data and cloud solutions grew over 100 percent in Q1 2017.

Talend will share best practices and demonstrate solutions for extracting greater value out of big data deployments at the following events:

Spark Summit West, Moscone West Convention Center, San Francisco, Calif., June 5 7 Talend will be showcasing new self-service data preparation capabilities for big data, as well as new cloud integration capabilities from the latest release of Talend Data Fabric in booth K3. Attendees who stop by the booth can also receive a free download of Talend's Real-Time Big Data Sandbox. This pre-configured, easy-to-use virtual environment allows developers to learn and experiment with ready-to-run big data scenarios and a single-node Hadoop distribution.

Salesforce World Tour Paris, Paris expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, June 8 Visit Talend in booth #135 to see tutorials on how to optimize Salesforce data quality and mobilize Salesforce users. Talend will also be joined by its partner, VO2, for a demo of a new self-service Data Preparation connector for Salesforce that empowers users to collect, cleanse, collaborate on, qualify and format data extracted from Salesforce so they can ensure more accurate analyses and targeted campaigns.

DataWorks Summit, San Jose Convention Center, Calif., June 13 15 - Go hands on with Talend solutions in booth #204 to learn about big data business applications and technologies through live demos of the newest release of Talend Data Fabric that can help shape your digital transformation. Attendees can also receive a free download of Talend's Real-Time Big Data Sandbox for Real-Time Big Data. This pre-configured, easy-to-use virtual environment allows developers to learn and experiment with ready-to-run big data scenarios and a single-node Hadoop distribution.

You can follow Talend at each of the above-listed events on Twitter @Talend or on Facebook and LinkedIn for live coverage and updates. For more information on Talend's portfolio of solutions, including the Winter '17 release of Talend Data Fabric, visit www.talend.com or the Talend blog.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) is a next-generation leader in cloud and big data integration software that helps companies make data a strategic asset that provides real-time, organization-wide insight into customers, partners, and operations. Through its open, adaptive, and unified integration platform, Talend provides the data agility required for companies to rapidly adopt the latest technology innovations and scale to meet the constantly evolving demands of modern business. A leader in the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools and Forrester Wave: Big Data Fabric Q4 2016, Talend's solutions support over 1500 global enterprise customers including Air France, GE, and Lenovo, across a range of industries. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

