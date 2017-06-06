sprite-preloader
WKN: A0JKUU ISIN: NO0010205966 
Aktie:
06.06.2017 | 14:40
Navamedic ASA: Annual General Meeting held

Navamedic ASA has today, 6 June 2017, held an annual general meeting. All resolutions were made in accordance with the board's/nomination committee's proposals. The minutes from the general meeting is attached hereto and will be made available at www.navamedic.com.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Protokoll OGF 2017 (http://hugin.info/136020/R/2110812/802339.pdf)


Source: Navamedic ASA via Globenewswire

