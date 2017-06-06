

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production increased for the second straight month in April, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



Industrial production advanced a seasonally adjusted 7.9 percent month-over-month in April, much faster than the 2.8 percent rise in March.



On a yearly basis, industrial production dropped 1.1 percent in April, reversing a 2.7 percent gain in the prior month.



Data also revealed that industrial turnover grew 3.6 percent monthly in April, while it decreased 3.3 percent from a year ago.



