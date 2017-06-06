TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - June 06, 2017) - RJD Green (OTC PINK: RJDG), announced commercial contracts awarded Silex Holdings division for 2018 and recent construction trends for their region.

RJD Green Inc. announced the awarding of three commercial contracts for natural stone countertops and related products, completing in 2018. The contracts total $234,000 in revenue. One of the projects is in Kansas and another is in Missouri, giving Silex their first projects in those states.

The compilation of various permit reporting outlets indicates the new home permits will reflect an increase as much as 20% for 2017 over 2016 in Oklahoma, Silex's primary market. Commercial projects, other than multi-family, are projected to increase by over 12% for the same time periods.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc. states, "The commercial contracts awarded Silex continues the progression in our commercial business segment, and reflects our efforts in geographic expansion. The growth analysis reports for Oklahoma allow Silex to cautiously continue our expansion efforts with further assurance of a stable market."

