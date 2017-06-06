South America Oil & Gas SURF Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12% by 2021 - Driven by Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "South America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market By Component (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The South America Oil & Gas SURF is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 12%, in value terms, during the forecast period.

Brazil is the leading subsea equipment demand generator in South America. However, over the past few years, Brazilian economy witnessed a downfall, which subsequently impacted the country's spending capacity. Decline in offshore explorations negatively impacted oil & gas SURF market in the region.

Moreover, corruption scandal that engulfed Petrobras also negatively impacted SURF market in South America, as the company had laid one of the largest corporate capital expenditure plan to tap offshore pre-salt discoveries. South America holds a great potential for offshore oil & gas explorations and hence, the oil & gas SURF market in the region is anticipated to exhibit a moderate growth through 2021.

Market Drivers:



Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Growing Consolidation in Subsea Infrastructure Industry

Rising Production from Offshore Fields

Revenue Generation through Aftermarket Services

Rising Investments in Research & Development

Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd

Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

Aker Solutions ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen

Nexans SA

Prysmian S.p.A.

Saipem SpA

Siemens AG

Subsea 7 SA

Technip

VALLOUREC



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market Outlook

5. South America Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

7. Market Trends & Developments

8. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vm4fjg/south_america_oil

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716