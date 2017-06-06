AstraZeneca Selects ArisGlobal LifeSphere Safety - Risk Management'

CHICAGO, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Next-Generation, Multi-Tenant Cloud Solution Offers Enhanced Capabilities for the Complete Management of Safety Signals for Improved Benefit-Risk Decisions

ArisGlobal, a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based software solutions for life sciences announces LifeSphere Safety - Risk Management', a multi-tenant, cloud-based solution that offers a comprehensive set of data analytics, workflow and reporting tools for end-to-end signal detection and risk management.

AstraZeneca, a leading global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, recently signed a multi-year agreement with ArisGlobal for LifeSphere Risk Management (formerly known as agBalance) to replace its current signal management platform. The AstraZeneca project, dubbed 'Next Generation Signal Management' or NGSM, will handle their end-to-end signal surveillance capabilities within a single interface.

"NGSM will bring enhanced safety signal surveillance, detection and evaluation capabilities for us at AstraZeneca and for our third-party service providers, ensuring that we meet both internal and external expectations for the safety and well-being of patients using our products," remarked Shamik Parikh, AstraZeneca's Vice President and Head of Patient Safety Center of Excellence.

"This newest ArisGlobal offering gives today's life sciences company the leading technology necessary, such as cognitive computing capabilities and multi-tenant cloud deployment, to realize significant efficiencies and effectiveness across their processes," said Sankesh Abbhi, ArisGlobal Managing Director, Global Delivery, Product Strategy and Business Excellence. "Customers can now more easily have a full view of the landscape of a given product to better evaluate and make informed benefit-risk based decisions that ultimately help ensure patient safety."

Risk Management, a key solution within LifeSphere Safety', the multi-tenant cloud Pharmacovigilance and Safety platform suite first announced on May 2, 2017, delivers significant improvements including:

Smarter signal detection algorithms to reduce noise-to-signal ratio

End-to-end workflow to streamline signal detection, signal management and risk management planning activities and to capture the full range of decisions from identification to actions

A user-friendly graphical interface supported by advanced analytics, visualization and computational engine

Comprehensive reporting capabilities to support regulatory and business requirements including Compliance, Inspections, PBRER and KPI

Ability to capture and analyze social media sentiment through natural language processes for comprehensive analysis

LifeSphere Safety - Risk Management' Solution Overview

LifeSphere Safety - Risk Management' is aligned with ArisGlobal's overall LifeSphere' vision that is based on providing multi-tenancy cloud deployment, an open and integrated architecture, solutions based on industry standard practices, and the delivery of advanced automation capabilities.

"More than ever, today's life sciences company needs to proactively predict potential adverse events before and after a product goes to market," Sharad Prakash, ArisGlobal's Vice President, Safety Analytics and Risk Management. "LifeSphere Safety - Risk Management' has been designed to give our customers a structured framework and the most comprehensive capabilities to help screen signals from disparate sources and effectively process emerging risks without burdening safety teams."

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal's cloud-based software solutions facilitate global drug development and regulatory compliance within the life sciences and healthcare industries. Its cloud platform supports the entire product life cycle including clinical development, regulatory affairs, safety and pharmacovigilance and medical communications. Hundreds of drug and device manufacturers, CROs and regulatory agencies leverage ArisGlobal's advanced technology solutions spanning regulatory information management, risk evaluation and mitigation strategies, medical information and clinical trial management system to make better and more informed decisions, facilitate compliance, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. Visit arisglobal.com, or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.