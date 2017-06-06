Chilliwack, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2017) - Garmatex Holdings Ltd. (OTC Pink: GRMX) ("Garmatex Holdings" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional information regarding Kottinu®. Garmatex Technologies, Inc. ("GTI"), the developer of the Company's licensed Garmatex performance fabric technologies, specifically formulated a version of Kottinu to deliver a special "cotton-like" comfort and feel in ASICS's popular woman's volleyball apparel.

The Company's President and CEO, Devon Loosdrecht, commented, "Cotton has been the fabric of our lives, from our go-to tee-shirt to our favorite sweatshirt. But it sticks to you when you sweat and doesn't breathe or allow moisture to evaporate. Kottinu was developed to incorporate everything that you know and love about cotton into a soft and high performance fabric."

Garmatex's ground-breaking Kottinu fabric, with its amazing "cotton-like" comfort and feel, offers the superior odor and bacterial control of Bact-Out® and delivers unparalleled performance in moisture management, lasts up to 6x longer than cotton, doesn't pill, and maintains color sharpness with minimal fade up to 50 washes. Kottinu is a viable alternative to cotton in any application where the inferior attributes of cotton have been considered "the standard". Kottinu will change the way you think about "natural" comfort.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HF_CuNRxbNM

In addition to replacing cotton in performance athletic apparel for manufacturers like ASICS, Kottinu also has wide potential application for use in garments worn under heat resistant protective wear, something not possible with cotton. The ISO 17493:2000 heat resistance test substantiates that the thermal stability of Kottinu exceeds the 400°F requirement of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation (British Columbia) standards by a wide margin.

Devon concluded, "Cotton is so last year. Kottinu is the fabric of the future. The potential applications for Kottinu are endless. We anticipate that numerous manufacturers will adopt Kottinu and other Garmatex performance fabrics and technologies into their apparel lines in the future."

GTI is the developer of the Company's recently licensed Garmatex scientifically-engineered fabric technologies and performance technologies, including a patented T3® design, Bact-Out®, CoolSkin®, WarmSkin®, Kottinu, ColdSkin™, SteelSkin™, Satinu™, CamoSkin™, RecoverySkin™, SlimSkin™, AbsorbSkin™™ and IceSkin™.

Additional information regarding Garmatex Holdings Ltd., GTI, and Garmatex scientifically-engineered fabric technologies are expected to be made available in subsequent press releases.

About Garmatex Holdings Ltd. (GRMX)

Garmatex Holdings Ltd. holds a non-exclusive Master Sublicense Agreement with Garmatex Technologies, Inc. ("GTI"), whereby it was granted various intellectual property rights related to the design, development and manufacturing of various scientifically-engineered fabric technologies and performance technologies, including a patented T3® design, Bact-Out®, CoolSkin®, WarmSkin®, Kottinu™, ColdSkin™, SteelSkin™, Satinu™, CamoSkin™, RecoverySkin™, SlimSkin™, AbsorbSkin™ and IceSkin™. The Company commenced operations using these technologies on March 9, 2017. http://garmatexholdingsltd.com/products/

The Company plans to provide performance fabric solutions in virtually every sector that has textile applications. Its primary strategy is to deploy its performance fabrics as a premium ingredient brand, similar to Gore-Tex® in the outerwear market, or akin to Intel® in the computer space. The Company believes that its future fabrics will be superior in performance relative to current market "standards" and will have a wide range of applications in multiple clothing and textile categories, including, but not limited to, sports apparel, medical, sleepwear, linens, undergarments, military, designer wear, protective, industrial and first responders.

The Company's business model is to co-develop fabric with manufacturers to obtain exclusive licenses of technology and purchase fabric technology to build on its portfolio. The Company plans to commercialize these inventions by selling bolts of fabric directly to retailers and wholesalers. The Company also plans to control the proprietary process of the technology for IP protection and does not intend to own any manufacturing facilities, which are intended to allow it to scale.

The Company is in the market to acquire additional technologies from inventors looking for a commercialization partner.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations, or intentions regarding the future including the statements that Kottinu is a viable alternative to cotton in any application where the inferior attributes of cotton have been considered "the standard" and Kottinu will change the way you think about "natural" comfort; that Kottinu also has wide potential application for use in garments worn under heat resistant protective wear; that Kottinu is the fabric of the future and that the potential applications for Kottinu are endless; the Company's anticipation that numerous manufacturers will adopt Kottinu and other Garmatex performance fabrics and technologies into their apparel lines in the future; the Company's plan to provide additional information regarding Garmatex Holdings Ltd., GTI, and Garmatex scientifically-engineered fabric technologies in subsequent press releases; the Company's plan to provide performance fabric solutions in virtually every sector that has textile applications; the Company's primary strategy to deploy its performance fabrics as a premium ingredient brand, similar to Gore-Tex® in the outerwear market, or akin to Intel® in the computer space; the Company's belief that its future fabrics will be superior in performance relative to current market "standards" and will have a wide range of applications in multiple clothing and textile categories, including, but not limited to, sports apparel, medical, sleepwear, linens, undergarments, military, designer wear, protective, industrial and first responders; the Company's business model to co-develop fabric with manufacturers to obtain exclusive licenses of technology and purchase fabric technology to build on its technology portfolio; the Company's plan to commercialize these inventions by selling bolts of fabric directly to retailers and wholesalers; the Company's plan to control the proprietary process of the technology for IP protection; the Company's intention not to own any manufacturing facilities, which are intended to allow it to scale; and the statement that the Company is in the market to acquire additional technologies from inventors looking for a commercialization partner.

These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others: the Company's ability to implement its business and strategy, the success by the Company of the sales of its future products, the acceptance by brand leaders of the Company's future products, the Company's ability to obtain additional funds for the planned operation, the impact of intellectual property disputes that could materially and adversely affect the Company's business, the Company's ability to remain competitive in the market for technologically advanced textiles, and the availability of raw materials in the manufacture of products.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Except as required by the applicable securities laws, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov and with Canadian securities commissions under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Investor Contact

CORE IR

David Boral

Managing Director

516 222 2560

davidb@coreir.com

Contact Garmatex Holdings Ltd.

Devon Loosdrecht, President and CEO

devon@garmatexholdings.com

www.garmatexholdingsltd.com

SOURCE: Garmatex Holdings Ltd.