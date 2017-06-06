PISCATAWAY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Opengear (www.opengear.com), a leading provider of critical infrastructure management solutions through advanced console servers, remote management, monitoring, and cellular out-of-band products, today announced a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc.

Channel partners depend on Ingram Micro to provide expertise and insights into which technologies will best meet the evolving requirements of their customers. With Ingram Micro now distributing Opengear's solutions for managing critical IT infrastructure, its extensive network of technology resellers throughout the United States will be able to bring Opengear's award-winning products into customers' data centers and remote site network environments.

This deal includes distribution of Opengear's full out-of-band product suite, which features embedded technologies -- such as Smart OOB™ and Failover to Cellular™ -- specifically designed to avoid costly network outages. Opengear solutions align particularly well to Ingram Micro's strong portfolio of enterprise-ready, data center solutions. Product lines including Opengear's IM7200 Infrastructure Manager can be easily integrated with an enterprise's existing network equipment from manufacturers such as Checkpoint, Cisco, Fortinet, F5, and Juniper Networks.

Effective immediately, the agreement further enables Ingram Micro channel partners to meet the ever-growing demand for cellular out-of-band management in the data center and at the network edge. Together, Ingram Micro and Opengear will empower channel partners to expand their network resilience solutions, offering the sales and marketing support -- and technical resources -- to help accelerate their sales cycles and ensure success.

"As network uptime and resiliency become increasingly mission-critical concerns for enterprises across industries, demand for effective network infrastructure management solutions is growing," said Eric Kohl, Executive Director, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. "Teaming with Opengear expands our networking and security portfolio and further enables our channel partners to deliver the solutions and services midmarket and enterprise organizations need and want."

"We're excited by what this distribution agreement will bring to the market," said Todd Rychecky, Opengear's Vice President of Sales. "Ingram Micro has rightfully earned the trust of channel partners around the world when it comes to selecting the best IT solutions available, and we're proud to see Opengear's robust repertoire of network resilience technology now available to even more resellers and enterprises."

