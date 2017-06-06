LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- This year, Facebook is expected to stream over 5,500 hours of live esports content. As Facebook continues to grow as a business communications channel, American Leisure Holdings, Inc.'s GG Media Network (OTC: AMLH) is announcing a series of Facebook Live Sessions to share business updates and key insights from the world of esports and gaming.

"Core to our culture is transparency and keeping the lines of communication open so we can hear from and share information with our stakeholders," said Christian Bishop, chief executive officer, GG Media Network. "What Facebook is doing with esports speaks to the importance of this community and the value of the channel as a tool for sharing updates."

The series of Facebook Live Sessions will cover business updates and key insights from major gaming events. The sessions will be hosted Wednesdays at 11 am Pacific Time, 2 pm Eastern Time.

Schedule:

While subject to change, upcoming sessions are expected to include:

Date Time Topic June 7 11 am PT, 2 pm ET Quarterly Business Update June 14 11 am PT, 2 pm ET Live from E3 July 19 11 am PT, 2 pm ET Quarterly Business Update August 23 11 am PT, 2 pm ET Live from XLive September 6 11 am PT, 2 pm ET Live from PAX West September 13 11 am PT, 2 pm ET Live from eScon October 4 11 am PT, 2 pm ET Live from GamesBeat October 25 11 am PT, 2 pm ET Quarterly Business Update

About GG Media Network

GG Media Network is an esports production company that is redefining how news and information about esports and gaming are covered and shared. Unlike any other company, GG Media Network provides the tools and resources for gamers, fans and enthusiasts to connect and interact with the games they love and the content that feeds their passion. In 2017, GG Media Network acquired American Leisure Holdings Inc. (OTC: AMLH).

To learn more about GG Media Network visit our website: www.GGMediaNetwork.com. Get to know us, Like GG Media Network on Facebook: @GGMediaNetwork and follow us on Twitter: @GGMediaNetwork and @MrCBishop.

SAFE HARBOR:

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this site other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The site information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this site, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic conditions.

Federal securities laws, such as Rules 10b-5 and 15c2-11 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") as well as Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"), and state Blue Sky laws, require issuers to provide adequate current information to the public markets. With a view to encouraging compliance with these laws, OTC Markets Group has created these OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. We use the basic disclosure information provided by OTC Pink companies under these guidelines to designate the appropriate tier in the OTC Pink marketplace: Current, Limited or No Information. OTC Markets Group may require companies with securities designated as Caveat Emptor to make additional disclosures in order to qualify for OTC Pink Current Information tier.

CONTACTS:

Media

D. Nikki Wheeler

Chief Communications Officer

GG Media Network

Nikki@GGStudios.Games



Investor Relations

Investors@GGMediaNetwork.com



