NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Lotame, the leading independent data management platform (DMP) as well as the most trusted and comprehensive data exchange, today announced the findings of its report on global agency DMP adoption, up 49 percent since 2015, and execution, which varies between regions.

DMPs provide media agencies with multiple opportunities to improve their data strategy, but only one-third of agencies worldwide view a DMP as 'vital' to the agency technology stack, compared to 57 percent who rate it as a 'nice to have.' Wider channel execution and the ability to assist in winning new business are two possible reasons that agencies are rating DMPs as vital to their technology stack. There is a growing performance gap between those who are making the most of the technology, and those who are not.

"Lotame is dedicated to helping agencies become DMP experts and data strategists. We are thrilled to have partnered with ExchangeWire to dive deep into the current landscape to help agencies adopt this technology and improve their business. As the leading independent DMP, Lotame knows how valuable adoption and proper integration of the DMP can be for media agencies," says Megan McKenna, VP of Marketing at Lotame. "We wanted to explore the correlation between integration and success, as well as the differences between the diverse regions we serve. We hope this report shines a light on the distinctions between having a DMP and maximizing its full potential."

There are geographical differences in DMP execution between U.S. vs. EMEA vs. APAC:

U.S. agencies lead in implementing data strategies on TV (28 percent) and Radio (13 percent)

U.S. is also ahead of the other regions in using DMPs for cross-device attribution and sequential messaging

APAC sees significantly higher use of data-driven strategy across out-of-home (OOH), search, social and email compared to the other two regions studied

APAC is advanced with use cases of creative, personalization, and messaging optimization and identified the biggest opportunity for agencies as feeding data into the creative design process

EMEA is much more focused on partnerships, third-party data and reporting capabilities when selecting a DMP

EMEA is less interested in creative, messaging optimization and sequential messaging; more interested in audience insights and offline data onboarding

The agencies that offer clients advanced data strategies, such as content and experience personalization, cross-device attribution, sequential messaging, creative and messaging optimization have the most success with using DMPs. If brands are to be able to continue to build out their data strategies, agencies must begin to leverage the DMP's more sophisticated use cases.

The report by ExchangeWire Research and Lotame is based on survey responses from a diverse range of agency professionals across the United States, EMEA and APAC. Data was collected during February 2017 to gain a deeper understanding around adoption as compared to execution, and how media agencies across the globe are making the most of their DMP's capabilities for advancing business.

The full report includes: shifts in how DMPs are being used by agencies around the world beyond powering targeted ads, insight into marketers' demand for data strategies and if agencies are making the most of their DMP's capabilities, how they are leveraging these capabilities, regional differences and an in-depth look at what will drive continued, advanced adoption across the industry.

To access a full copy of the research report, please visit: https://www.lotame.com/exchangewire-report-dmp-adoption-vs-execution-agencies/.

About Lotame

Lotame enables companies to use data to build stronger connections with their consumers. Lotame is proud to be the leading independent data management platform (DMP) and offer the most widely used, trusted and comprehensive data exchange in the industry. Committed to innovation, agility and -- above all, customer success -- the Lotame team aims to continuously find new and meaningful ways to help its clients harness the power of data to fuel more relevant and personalized experiences across screens and devices, online and off. Lotame is headquartered in New York City, with resources around the world, including Maryland, San Francisco, London, Singapore, Mumbai and Sydney.

About ExchangeWire

ExchangeWire tracks global data-driven and programmatic advertising, media buying trends, and the ad tech and mar tech sectors. Delving deep into the business of automated media trading and the technology that underpins it across multi-channels (online display, video, mobile and social), the site aims to keep readers up to data on all the latest news and developments.

ExchangeWire provides opinion and analysis on the following sector companies: specialist media buyers, ad traders, ad networks, media agencies, publishers, data exchanges, ad exchanges and specialist ad tech providers in the video, mobile and online display markets.

Conceived by Ciaran O'Kane, CEO of ExchangeWire and Rachel Smith, COO of ExchangeWire, ExchangeWire Research is headed up by Rebecca Muir, Head of Research and Analysis. The unit uses its proprietary technology and unique industry data sets to o er global data and insight on the marketing technology, advertising technology and programmatic advertising sectors.

ExchangeWire provides global data and insight on Marketing Technology, Advertising Technology and Programmatic Advertising.

Delving deep into the business of martech, ad tech and programmatic advertising, ExchangeWire o ers actionable market intelligence on emerging models and technology -- as well as industry data and specific regional focus.

