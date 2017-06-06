SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article covering the growing importance of efficient lighting and Future Farm Technologies Inc.'s (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) unique LED lighting solutions.

Dollars and Sense

The cannabis industry consumes about $6 billion per year worth of electricity, according to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, while the Northwest Power and Conservation Council estimates that regional marijuana growing operations could consume 250 megawatts per year by 2035. In fact, growing just four marijuana plants draws about as much power as 29 refrigerators, times many thousands of cultivation operations popping up nationwide.

Most people are aware of the benefits of light-emitting diodes -- or LEDs -- in reducing their home energy bills, but the benefits for cannabis growers are a lot more stark. Energy use accounts for about half of a cultivator's operational costs compared to less than 10% for those using LED lighting solutions. Traditional sodium lights are both less efficient and generate a lot of excess heat that must be removed from the growing environment with air conditioning.

These problems are so apparent that many governments have taken action to phase out incandescent light bulbs. In the U.S., a federal spending bill that would have phased out incandescent bulbs was narrowly defeated in 2014, but several states have passed their own laws. In Canada, the federal government has banned the import and sale of 75- and 100-watt incandescent bulbs as of January 2014 and is poised to take further action ahead.

There's no doubt that growing cannabis under LED lights requires a different set of techniques, but on the other hand, new technologies are being designed specifically for plants. These technologies may adjust wavelengths or other aspects of the lighting spectrum to produce optimal yields at the lowest possible costs. These features have made them a compelling alternative to traditional lighting solutions within the cannabis industry.

Buying LED Lighting

Future Farm is rapidly becoming a leading indoor plant growth technology company specializing in LED lighting, mobile applications, and vertical farming solutions for the cannabis industry. Given the differences in growing techniques, many cultivators prefer to work with companies that have direct experience in the cannabis industry to ensure that they're purchasing the right products and optimizing for the best yield efficiency.

The company's Growthstar LED lights have been top-rated for almost five years and its newest chip-on-board (COB) and multiple-chips-on-board (MCOB) technologies are proving to be game-changers in the world of LED grow lights with a 50% reduction in power use and many other benefits. These products are delivered to both commercial and residential locations through www.COBGrowLights.com and www.LEDCanada.com.

On June 1, the company announced an update to its LEDCanada.com e-commerce website, including search engine optimizations and an improved design. The company also plans to begin publishing content on a regular basis covering the use of LED technologies within the cannabis industry, including articles, blogs, newsletters, company announcements, and client success stories demonstrating the products' effectiveness.

"Our goal with the updated website is to provide our customers with an easier way to order and learn about Future Farm's LED grow light services and solutions by allowing them to browse information and order lights based on their own preferences," said Chairman & CEO William A. Gildea in the press release. "The website is now optimized for mobile devices, is interactive, and provides better access to information about LEDCanada."

