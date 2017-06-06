SURREY, BC and LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - June 06, 2017) - DSG GLOBAL INC. (OTCQB: DSGT), best known for its advanced GPS TAG System for golf fleet management, announces it has achieved record European sales in 2017 as a result of new installation contracts with top rated European golf Management companies.

"We've had a very successful start to 2017, especially in the European market as we continue to create exciting new products and purchase programs. We expect to see several new installations this month and as the year goes on. DSG is currently experiencing rapid growth throughout Europe with new installations and interest in the UK, Spain, Sweden, South Africa, France, and Russia," commented Patrick Parenti, DSG Global Sr. Vice President Global Sales.

DSG Global continues to upgrade its software and add new programs to its technology, most recently adding the "IMPACT TOURNAMENT SCORING" with the live leader boards on each golf cart and in the clubhouse/reception area, the exciting "MARSHAL MODE/PLAYERS ASSISTANT" to help monitor locations of players and promote increased pace of play. DSG also released the new improved "FOOD & BEVERAGE" software package on the TOUCH system and added to player safety with the new "LOOK AHEAD" blind shot software. Over the next few months DSG will be bringing more exciting programs that the golf course can utilize with our TAG MANAGEMENT SYSTEM.

DSG Global Inc. manufactures and markets a range of proprietary technology solutions specifically tailored to golf course operations. Learn more about DSGT at http://www.dsgtag.com.

About DSG Global Inc.

DSG Global Inc. (DSGT) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Their clients use DSGT's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. DSGT has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over 15,000 vehicles on more than 250 courses worldwide. DSGT is now aggressively branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution. DSGT is also expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, RAPTOR SINGLE RIDER GOLF CAR, 100E FULLY LOADED MULLEN GOLF CARS, 2 and 4 seaters and Agricultural applications.

