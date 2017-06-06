Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA), is pleased to announce the global expansion of our BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. brand in both Chile and Spain through two recently signed expansion agreements with Drake QSR AG (Drake).

Papa John's has experienced rapid growth in Chile with plans to continue to grow. Drake through PJ Chile SpA currently operates 55 restaurants and the recently signed agreement allows the franchisee to open up to an additional 45 units for a total of 100 restaurants.

Drake through PJI España Pizzerías S.L. (PJ España) has also signed an expansion agreement, which allows PJ España to expand outside of Madrid to all areas of Spain. Drake plans to end 2017 with over 40 open restaurants operating throughout Spain, including Barcelona.

"We are excited about the development opportunities that remain in Chile and the tremendous growth opportunity in Spain," said Silvio Rostagno, CEO, of Drake. "Our customers in both Chile and Spain continue to tell our team members they love Papa John's and our BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA."

Drake was awarded Papa John's Franchisee of the Year in 2015 and is one of the fastest-growing, most successful franchise business partners for Papa John's International, Inc.

"Drake is an outstanding franchise partner," said Tim O'Hern, Senior Vice President Chief Development Officer. "They continue to focus on delivering on quality which has resulted in a continued expansion in both Chile and Spain. We remain enthusiastic about Papa John's growth opportunities in both countries."

Papa John's International has more than 1,650 international restaurants, including over 400 restaurants in 16 Latin American countries and is looking for potential franchisees in Brazil, Honduras, and the Bahamas.

