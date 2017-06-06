Global Telecom Cloud Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Emerging Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Telecom Cloud Market By Type (Services & Solutions), By End User (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, etc.), By Application (Billing & Provisioning, Traffic Management, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
Global telecom cloud market projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 19%, in value terms, during 2017-2022
Telecom cloud market across the globe has been growing rapidly on back of increasing need to minimize operational and administrational costs by telecom companies. Increasing deployment in BFSI sector and in media & entertainment industry is channelizing demand for telecom cloud across the globe.
Unified Communication and Collaboration is gaining immense popularity among telecom service providers because of the better and more efficient service quality. Demand for Communication Defined Network services is also growing across the globe due to increasing need for responding quickly to user queries.
The Global Telecom Cloud, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 report discusses
- Global Telecom Cloud Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Service (Unified Communication and Collaboration, Content Delivery Network & Others), By Solution (Colocation Services, Network Services, Professional Services, Managed Services), By Application (Billing and Provisioning, Traffic Management, Customer Management, Others), By Cloud Platform (IaaS, SaaS & PaaS), By End User (BFSI, Retail & Consumer, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Transportation, Others (Education, Government, etc.) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)
- Policy & Regulatory Landscape
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Rising Trend of Over-The-Top
- Growing Adoption of Internet of Things
- Network Virtualization
- Encouraging Media & Entertainment Initiatives to Shift to Telecom Cloud
- Emerging Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
- Growing Adoption of Cloud by SMEs
- Proliferation of Broadband Network Infrastructure
- Increase Infrastructural Developments in Commercial Sector
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Telecom Cloud Market Landscape
5. Global Telecom Cloud Market Outlook
6. North America Telecom Cloud Market Outlook
7. Europe Telecom Cloud Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Telecom Cloud Market Outlook
9. South America Telecom Cloud Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Telecom Cloud Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
- AT&T Inc.
- BT Group plc
- CenturyLink Inc.
- China Telecommunication Corporation
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Fusion Telecommunications International Inc.
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- KDDI Corporation
- Level 3 Communications, Inc
- NTT Communications
- Orange Business Services
- Singapore Telecommunications Limited
- TATA Communications
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Telefonica S.A.
- Telstra Corporation Limited ADR
- Telus Corporation
- Verizon Communication Inc.
- Vodafone Group Plc
- ZTE Corporation
