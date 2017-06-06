Global Telecom Cloud Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Emerging Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global telecom cloud market projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 19%, in value terms, during 2017-2022

Telecom cloud market across the globe has been growing rapidly on back of increasing need to minimize operational and administrational costs by telecom companies. Increasing deployment in BFSI sector and in media & entertainment industry is channelizing demand for telecom cloud across the globe.

Unified Communication and Collaboration is gaining immense popularity among telecom service providers because of the better and more efficient service quality. Demand for Communication Defined Network services is also growing across the globe due to increasing need for responding quickly to user queries.



The Global Telecom Cloud, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 report discusses



Global Telecom Cloud Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Service (Unified Communication and Collaboration, Content Delivery Network & Others), By Solution (Colocation Services, Network Services, Professional Services, Managed Services), By Application (Billing and Provisioning, Traffic Management, Customer Management, Others), By Cloud Platform (IaaS, SaaS & PaaS), By End User (BFSI, Retail & Consumer, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Transportation, Others (Education, Government, etc.) and By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , South America and Middle East & Africa )

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Rising Trend of Over-The-Top

Growing Adoption of Internet of Things

Network Virtualization

Encouraging Media & Entertainment Initiatives to Shift to Telecom Cloud

Emerging Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

Growing Adoption of Cloud by SMEs

Proliferation of Broadband Network Infrastructure

Increase Infrastructural Developments in Commercial Sector

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Telecom Cloud Market Landscape



5. Global Telecom Cloud Market Outlook



6. North America Telecom Cloud Market Outlook



7. Europe Telecom Cloud Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Telecom Cloud Market Outlook



9. South America Telecom Cloud Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Telecom Cloud Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



AT&T Inc.

BT Group plc

CenturyLink Inc.

China Telecommunication Corporation

Deutsche Telekom AG

Fusion Telecommunications International Inc.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

KDDI Corporation

Level 3 Communications, Inc

NTT Communications

Orange Business Services

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

TATA Communications

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonica S.A.

Telstra Corporation Limited ADR

Telus Corporation

Verizon Communication Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

ZTE Corporation

