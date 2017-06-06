SDK opens opportunities to expand collection and analysis of performance data for over 8,000 sports and various industries

Suunto is making it easier to rapidly develop and bring to market new, more accurate motion-sensing solutions with Movesense, a sophisticated sensor and software developer kit (SDK) that's now publicly available. In industries as diverse as sports, agriculture, manufacturing, and health care, Movesense can cut motion-sensing product development from years to hours.

The Movesense sensor, which is just 1.44 inches in diameter and 0.35 ounces, includes a built-in accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and temperature sensor. Versatile enough to replace years of hardware development for a startup and to integrate with established companies' existing products, Movesense provides comprehensive data that can improve athletic performance, track livestock, spot equipment failures, and aid rehabilitation programs, among other varied applications.

"The Movesense SDK offers developers and engineers a powerful engine for motion-sensing applications," said Terho Lahtinen, Senior Manager, Future Concepts at Movesense. "Developing, designing, and manufacturing hardware from scratch can take years and millions of dollars, draining the momentum of startups and enterprises alike. With Movesense, companies can leapfrog development to the actual application, focusing on their area of expertise and what will actually deliver value to customers."

The development environment includes an open internal API, software libraries for building compatible mobile apps for iOS and Android, and common, low-cost developer tools. The Movesense sensor:

Is swim- and shock-proof, suitable for any sport

Is based on Suunto design and development; it also benefits from Amer Sports sourcing power

Offers a low-profile snap connection for smooth and subtle attachment to apparel and gear

Features a user-replaceable battery

Includes state-of-the-art ultra-low-power components

Is one of the lightest and smallest sports sensors on the market at just 0.35 ounces (10 grams) with the battery

Has available co-labeling options

"I've read estimates that there are more than 8,000 sports played in the world, but most of them are not measured at all. In every sport, however, there are participants who want to improve, and measurement can help," said Lahtinen. "Movesense democratizes motion data, and by opening the SDK, we expect developers to make possible applications and data-driven insights that we haven't even considered yet."

