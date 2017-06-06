MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VQS), a global expert in secure digital media technology and services, announced today that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss the 2017 first quarter results.

The call will consist of a brief update by VIQ President and CEO Sebastien Pare, followed by a question period. Interested parties can participate in the conference call to review the Company's first quarter results.

The call will be held on Wednesday, June 7 at 4 PM EST. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-855-223-2840 within North America or 1-647-788-4945 outside of North America five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference ID is 33668948 "VIQ Q1 Earnings Conference Call".

A telephone replay will be available for two business days beginning on June 8th. To access the replay, please dial in 1- 855-859-2056 and follow the prompt with the passcode number 33668948.

VIQ's first quarter results were disseminated via press release and made available on SEDAR on Tuesday, May 30 2017.

About VIQ

VIQ is the leading technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture and content management. Our secure modular software allows customers to onboard the VIQ platform at any stage of their organization's digitization, from the capture of digital content from video and audio devices through to online collaboration, mobility, data analytics and integration with sensors, facial recognition, speech recognition and case management or patient record systems. VIQ's technology leads the industry in security, meeting the highest international standards for digital cybersecurity and privacy, including military and medical regulations.

Our solutions are in use in over 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, transportation and transcription service providers. VIQ also provides end to end transcription services to several large government agencies through our Australia-based reporting and transcription partners. VIQ operates worldwide with partners like security integrators, audio-video specialists, and hardware and data storage suppliers. For more information about VIQ, please visit www.viqsolutions.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

