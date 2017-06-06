TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- BGIS is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Marquis to the newly created position of Chief Corporate Development Officer. Mark joins BGIS with over 20 years of experience in the real estate and facilities management services industry and has held several global executive strategy and general management roles. In this new role, Mark will play a leadership role in bringing new and innovative solutions to current and future clients as well as assist with general corporate development activities.

"Mark began his career with BGIS in the early 2000s and played a significant role in the development of our business. His intimate knowledge of BGIS, in combination with his extensive global experience and industry insight, will contribute greatly to our continued growth and future success", said Gord Hicks, CEO BGIS.

"I am excited to work with a leadership team that I have tremendous respect and admiration for", said Marquis. "I'm very much looking forward to working with BGIS clients and to continue to extend BGIS' industry leading capabilities across the globe".

Prior to joining BGIS, Mark held a number of senior roles in the Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) division at CBRE and Johnson Controls.

About BGIS:

BGIS is a leading provider of real estate management services, including facilities management, project delivery services, energy and sustainability solutions, building performance management, workplace advisory and management, and real estate services. With a combined team of over 7,000 team members globally, BGIS inspires better business performance across its client's real estate portfolios by developing and implementing real estate and facilities management strategies. Globally, BGIS manages over 300 million square feet of client portfolios across 30,000+ locations in North America, Europe, Middle East, Australia and Asia.

Further information is available at www.bgis.com.

Contacts:

Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions

Amanda Kusick

Director of Marketing & Communications

amanda.kusick@bgis.com



