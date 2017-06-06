AbCellera announces a project with Sanofi Pasteur to apply its human antibody discovery and immune profiling technology for the research and development of next-generation influenza vaccines.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, 2017-06-06 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbCellera has entered into a collaborative research effort with Sanofi Pasteur, a global leader in the development and sale of vaccines for seasonal influenza. The project will use AbCellera's single-cell screening platform to profile vaccine-specific human antibodies elicited by seasonal influenza vaccination and to generate large panels of human monoclonal antibodies with desired binding profiles to various influenza strains.



Carl Hansen, CEO of AbCellera, commented, "AbCellera's platform is a powerful approach for human immune profiling and antibody discovery. We are excited to be working with the Sanofi Pasteur team to help advance vaccine research."



Seasonal influenza affects millions of people every year, and results in 250,000 to 500,000 deaths annually, according to the World Health Organization. Although vaccination provides protection when matched to the circulating strains, there is a place for new and improved vaccines when the circulating viruses do not match. Understanding the critical determinants that drive broad and protective human immune responses will guide the research and development of next-generation influenza vaccines.



AbCellera's microfluidic platform combines screening speed and throughput with unique capabilities for selecting antibodies with defined properties using a wide array of single-cell assays. This platform allows for in-depth screening of immune cells from human blood samples, and the rapid discovery and sequencing of large numbers of human monoclonal antibodies with desired binding properties across multiple antigens. The ability to rapidly annotate antibody sequences with functional data opens a new and important tool for vaccine research.



About AbCellera Biologics Inc.



AbCellera is a privately held company that develops next-generation monoclonal antibody therapies and provides enabling technologies to biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners. AbCellera's lead technology is a proprietary single-cell antibody discovery and immune profiling platform that allows for high-throughput screening of natural immune repertoires to rapidly identify lead therapeutic antibody candidates from any species, including humans.



Contact Kevin Heyries Telephone: 604.827.4151 Email: media@abcellera.com Web: www.abcellera.com