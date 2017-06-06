NEW YORK, 2017-06-06 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) completed its first Nasdaq International Designation Virtual Investor Conference on June 1, 2017. Participating companies of the Nasdaq International Designation program joined the online conference to present their current state of business to a broad audience and potential investors. The conference also provided individual and institutional investors an opportunity to engage with CEOs, CFOs, and IROs from a wide range of sectors globally.



Full conference and presentation materials are available at the following links:



Full Conference http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/tnqwsb3a



Qantas Airways Ltd - Australia ASX: QAN, OTC - Nasdaq International Select: QABSY Alan Joyce - Chief Executive Officer http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/tnqwsb3a/clip_start_position/57



Continental AG - Germany ETR: CON, OTC - Nasdaq International Select: CTTAY Klaus Paesler - Manager, Investor Relations http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/tnqwsb3a/clip_start_position/1437



Cielo S.A. - Brazil SAO: CIEL3, OTC: CIOXY Andre Cazotto - Investor Relations Manager http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/tnqwsb3a/clip_start_position/2915



Cyberdyne Inc - Japan TYO: 7779, OTC - Nasdaq International Select: CYBQY Shinji Uga - Chief Financial Officer http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/tnqwsb3a/clip_start_position/4532.5



BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. - Netherlands Euronext Amsterdam: BESI, OTC - Nasdaq International: BESIY Richard Blickman - Chief Executive Officer http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/tnqwsb3a/clip_start_position/5568



Roxgold Inc. - Canada TSX:ROXG, OTC - Nasdaq International: ROGFF John Dorward - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/tnqwsb3a/clip_start_position/6963



Audio Pixels Holdings - Australia ASX: AKP, OTC - Nasdaq International: ADPXY Danny Lewin - Founder, Chief Executive Officer http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/tnqwsb3a/clip_start_position/8177.5



Freshii Inc - Canada TSE: FRII, OTC: FRHHF Matt Corrin - Chief Executive Officer http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/tnqwsb3a/clip_start_position/9370.5



About The Nasdaq International Designation Launched in December 2015, the Nasdaq International Designation program is designed for non-U.S.-based companies that have level 1 American Depository Receipts or shares that trade in the over-the-counter (OTC) market. The program offers a unique partnership with Nasdaq that provides member companies with Nasdaq's robust visibility offering which allows for greater access to US investors, and can potentially increase liquidity. The Nasdaq International Designation is home to a diverse range of companies in innovative industries across the globe. Total Market Cap of Member Companies exceeds $140B and program members hail from Australia, Japan, Germany, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., and the Netherlands.



As a comprehensive program, companies receive a full service offering that includes investor relations tools and services, as well as access to Nasdaq's visibility assets to enhance communication with the investment community. In the past year, members of the program were invited to the Nasdaq MarketSite with the opportunity to amplify their brand activities through different channels.



If you are interested in the Nasdaq International Designation Program, learn more at http://business.nasdaq.com/list/international-designation.



About Nasdaq: Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11.0 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



-NDAQG-



Nasdaq Media Relations Contact: Stephanie Lowenthal +1 (646) 441-5073 Stephanie.Lowenthal@nasdaq.com Emily Pan +1(646) 441-5120 emily.pan@nasdaq.com