Akon, the platinum-selling rapper, is lighting up Africa with solar lighting and other products thanks to a reported $1 billion credit line with Chinese manufacturers and a skill for celebrity networking.

During the past week, Akon - born Aliaune Badara Thiam in St. Louis, and raised in Senegal until he was seven - has suggested to local media that he may try to launch an IPO for his New York-based Solektra International solar company.

The company is said to have structured some $400 million worth of solar deals to date. His office did not respond to a request for additional information.

Akon launched the Akon Lighting Africa initiative in February 2014, and today, 200,000 small solar projects later, Solektra ...

