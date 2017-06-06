Global $2.28 Billion Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Medical Simulation Market to Reach USD 2, 281.0 Million By 2022

The research report on the medical simulation market provides comprehensive analysis of the global market with a country level analysis and helps in understanding the driving forces for the growth of this market. The report also provides analysis of major product, services and end users segments such as patient simulator, surgical simulator, endovascular simulator, ultrasound simulator, task trainers, simulation software, web based simulators, and simulation accessories.

Global medical simulation market is majorly driven by the growing need to curtail the healthcare costs which is primarily attributed to the shortage of healthcare professional, increased healthcare spending, increased administrative expenses, lifestyle choices, high end technologies, and growing incidences of chronic disorders and population in general.

Growing preference to the minimal invasive surgeries and growing emphasize on the patient safety also has a positive impact on the growth of medical simulation market. Other than this, technological advancement and innovation in the recent times have covered the growth of medical simulation market. The high-end cost of medical simulators, unstable economies, limited availability of funds, and lack of humanitarian approach have negative impact on the growth of this market and could restrict it to some extent.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Medical Simulation Market, By Product



6. Medical Simulation Market, By Services



7. Medical Simulation Market, By End User



8. Technological Assessment



9. Medical Simulation Market, By Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



