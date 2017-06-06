Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2017) - Forum Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FDC) ("Forum") announces the completion of a ground electro-magnetic (EM) survey and ground gravity geophysical program on its 100% owned Costco property (formerly the Key Lake Road Project). These surveys, which have identified several areas of interest for future drilling (See Figures 1 & 2), are part of Forum's continuing efforts to have all its major exploration projects drill ready for the second half of this year.

The Costco gravity survey was completed on a 100m x 100m spacing for the southern grid, and a 100m x 200m on the northern grid. New data obtained covers part of a large northeast trending lithostructural unit that parallels the Key Lake structure approximately 20km to the north. Areas of gravity lows in combination with cross-cutting structures associated with the EM conductor show potential for basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Forum's technical team is continuing to refine its drill targets in these areas and on the Highrock property located to the north (Figure 1), where geophysical work was completed earlier this year (See press release dated April 26, 2017).