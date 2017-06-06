CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), announced today that the Company is launching significant hemp operations in China. This will include both growing facilities and providing state of the art technology to its Chinese hemp partners. The NSAV hemp project will be based at one of the Companies' two current Shanghai locations and be a joint venture with the international Chinese conglomerate AMC Shanghai. NSAV is also in talks with a leading U.S. hemp technology company to participate in the project. China is the world's largest producer of hemp. While the U.S. is the globe's largest consumer of hemp. The U.S. legalized hemp at the federal level in 2014 and the Company feels this is the perfect time to enter this booming industry.

Further, China is the world's largest producer of cannabis sativa seeds, accounting for nearly 40% of global production. In addition, Chinese companies have 309 out of the 606 patents filed around the world that relate to cannabis and hemp. These statistics, combined the Company's foothold in China, provide NSAV with a major advantage over it competitors in the global hemp market.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, "I am thrilled that we will be a major force in the Chinese hemp arena. I envision NSAV as a bridge between the U.S. and China hemp markets."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at 1 (570-595-2432) or info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/NSAVHolding/

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of NSAV Holding, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. NSAV Holding, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by NSAV Holding, Inc. or any other person.

