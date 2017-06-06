REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public filing alerts, announces publication of an article discussing MySize Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MYSZ) innovative smartphone measurement applications and the importance of their launch on the Android platform that's significantly larger than the iOS market.

Smart Measurement

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications across the apparel, e-commerce, and shipping industries. The proprietary technology is driven by several patent-pending algorithms that calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. For example, customers could use the technology to order the correct size of clothing online.

When it comes to the consumer market, the company's flagship SizeUp app is designed to be a valuable utility for smartphones, like the calculator or flashlight. The app enables consumers to instantly and accurately measure all surfaces by placing their smartphone on one side, then lifting it slightly and moving it to the other end, vertically or horizontally. Measurements can also be shared between devices to help make it easier to accomplish household tasks.

Watch a corporate video demonstrating the technology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCNHRyt-X1o

Android vs. iOS Market

MySize's recently announced that its SizeUp app achieved 200,000 downloads since its launch in September of 2015. After showcasing the product at the Consumer Electronics Show ("CES"), the company has been receiving an average of 700 downloads per day through the Apple App Store. The app is initially free for 30 days and then has in-app purchases that enable users to purchase the app for future usage beyond that timeframe.

"This rate of growth in the number of downloads indicates that SizeUp DIY is becoming a standard and 'a must have' for iOS users, just like the flashlight and other daily required tools," said CEO Ronen Luzon in the press release issued at the time. "We are thrilled that so many people are already benefiting from SizeUp, and hope the same for many more, especially when we introduce the Android version, which is coming soon."

In late May, the company announced the launch of SizeUp on the Google Play Store for Android devices. Android devices outnumber iOS devices by a wide range -- particularly in international markets outside of the United States -- which makes an Android launch potentially significant. The company is essentially doubling its addressable market and could see revenues begin to improve as it scales the number of downloads upwards.

"This is a major milestone in the evolution of the company and its R&D program," said Mr. Luzon in the press release announcing the new Android version. "As of today, many more mobile phone users have the opportunity to access a smart measuring tape, whenever and where ever they need, using only the smartphone they already carry."

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://analysis.secfilings.com/articles/177-mysize-launches-android-smart-measurement-app

