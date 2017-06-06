IEEE NetSoft 2017 held under the theme Softwarization Sustaining a Hyper-Connected World: en route to 5G

IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, today announced the IEEE Software-Defined Networks (SDN) Initiative will host the 3rd IEEE International Conference on Network Softwarization (IEEE NetSoft 2017), 3-7 July 2017 at the School of Engineering and Architecture, University of Bologna, Italy.

Bringing together world-leading service providers, vendors, research institutes, open source projects and academia, this year's event, held under the theme of "Softwarization Sustaining a Hyper-Connected World: en route to 5G", will focus on maturing developments related to all aspects of Softwarization, and its first exploitation with 5G.

The week is comprised of plenary sessions with full papers and parallel sessions with short papers, exhibitions demos showcasing the latest solutions from vendors research prototypes, ongoing works and achievements by international projects and initiatives. In addition, the conference offers five co-located workshops to complement the program with in-depth forums on specific topics related to theme of NetSoft 2017, including advanced modeling, representation, composition algorithms, and deployment for SDN in 5G, to name a few.

An impressive keynote line-up includes:

Enrico Bagnasco, Director of TIM Innovation, Telecom Italia Mobile

"TIM Roadmap to 5G"

Bill Snow, Chief Development Officer, Open Networking Laboratory (ON.Lab)

"Accelerating 5G with Mobile CORD"

Bernard Barani, Acting Head of Unit in the CONNECT Directorate General of the European Commission

"5G for Vertical Industries, Driving 'Software Networks'"

Bryan Stiekes, Technical Director, Enterprise Cloud, CTO Office, Google Cloud

"5G for Vertical Industries, Driving 'Software Networks' Enterprise Estates"

"5G will be much more than the next generation of mobile infrastructures after 4G. 5G will be the Nervous System of the Digital Society and Economy. In fact, we are witnessing a systemic techno-socio-economic trend, known as the Softwarization of Telecommunications, where SDN, NFV, but also Cloud Computing, evolving towards Edge-Fog Computing, and even Artificial Intelligence, are intertwining together to create a sort of 'perfect storm,'" said Antonio Manzalini, IEEE NetSoft 2017 general co-chair and Senior Manager, Innovation at Telecom Italia Mobile. "With the valuable support of Roberto Verdone, as general co-chair, the Steering Committee, the Organizing Committee and the Technical Program Committee, IEEE NetSoft 2017 has a solid technical program and will serve as a forum for managers and researchers to discuss the latest advances in this area and their impacts on the Digital Society and Economy."

To view the full event program and register for IEEE NetSoft 2017, please visit: http://sites.ieee.org/netsoft/.

IEEE SDN, a program of IEEE Future Directions, is building a large technical community with over 3,500 experts worldwide.

