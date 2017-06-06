Middle East and Africa Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East and Africa Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021) by Function, by Consumer, by Card Type, Consumer Behaviour by Gifting Occasion, and Market Share by Retail Categories" report to their offering.

This is a bundled offering, combining 6 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Middle East & Africa gift cards market, covering over 30+ market segments and sub-segments for each of the 6 countries. Please note that this is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables.

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate), gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Incentive cards: This report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in two categories - consumer incentive card and employee/partner incentive card. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in the prepaid card industry.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with a risk assessment through the author's proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories - travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail Spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.



Report Scope



Market data and insights

Prepaid segments by card function

Consumer segments

Consumer Spend Segments

Retail spend categories

Prepaid card categories

Gift card

Consumer incentive card

Employee/partner incentive card

Key Topics Covered:



*Table of Contents given below is for one country. All other countries will have same sections, charts, and tables.



1 About this Report



2 Kenya Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 Kenya Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



4 Kenya Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021



5 Kenya Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



6 Kenya Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



7 Kenya Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



8 Kenya Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



9 Kenya Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021



10 Further Reading



