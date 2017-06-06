Limo Advisor Offering Limo Services at Discounted Rates to the First 1000 Clients

DUBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / Limo Advisor may be referred to as an internet based directory that offers information on different kinds of limousine services providers in different parts of the United States. It may be thought of as a search engine for limousine services providers that offer exceptional quality services at incredible rates. The company has just been launched into the market and as a gesture of good will and to introduce the general public to their services, they have been offering discounted rates to the first 1000 clients who sign up with their website.

Unlike the majority of the limo services providing companies in the US, Limo Advisor not only allows clients to carry out a walk in search but also enables them to create their own accounts with the website. The logic behind this is the fact that a client would not have to provide details on what kind of limousine they are looking for. All they need to do is to create their own account and enlist their preferences on to the portal. Now whenever a client logs into their account and carries out a limo search, Limo Advisor shows the results that are in symmetry to all their preferences. Not only that but creating an account also comes with an additional benefit of riding a limo at a discounted rate as limo advisor has been offering discounted limo rides to their first 1000 account holders.

Limo advisor is available in different parts of the United States including New York City, Las Vegas, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, Connecticut, Houston, Atlanta and several other destinations all across the country. Keeping in view the fact that the company has just set foot on the market, the public response is very positive. Everybody loves traveling in style and that's the reason why the company has been receiving a lot of sign ups for new accounts from people who reside in different parts of the United States.

The vision behind the evolution of the company is to offer the kind of limo hiring services that have never been offered in any part of the country before. That's the reason why limo advisor takes the quality of their services very seriously. Keeping that in view, they have managed to categorize all the different limo services providers at their panels into different classes according to the level of their offered services. When a new client signs up for a new account, they get to provide their preferences along with their other details. After that, the search filters out only the results that appear to be in exact accordance with the requirements of the clients. In other words, they only get to see the categories that fall under the criteria of fulfilling their requirements.

As far as the overall rates offered by limo advisor are concerned, they are much lower in comparison to other limo services directories available on the internet. Not only that but their offered features are facilities are much better in comparison to their competitors. In addition to this, the listings of different limousine companies that are doing business with limo advisor are also updated on a weekly basis so that the entire database remains completely up to date. Last but not the least, the company accepts all the different modes of payments that include AMEX, visa, master card, pay pal transactions, online transfers and of course cash as well. So keeping all these features in mind, it won't be wrong to say that limo advisor has completely transformed the entire horizon of limo services in the united states.

For more information, visit: https://limoadvisor.com/.

About Limo Advisor:

Limo Advisor is a comprehensive website that can provide quotes from different Limo service providers in the country and enable the user to book a car within few minutes.

Media Contact:

Surya Kumar

9840232213

support@limoadvisor.com

SOURCE: Limo Advisor