sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

188,85 Euro		-1,10
-0,58 %
WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
190,95
191,00
16:33
190,77
191,00
16:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC
BARCLAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARCLAYS PLC2,42+0,41 %
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC188,85-0,58 %
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC7,811+1,22 %
IHS MARKIT LTD41,60+1,41 %
MORGAN STANLEY37,405-0,16 %