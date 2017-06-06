Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Glass Factories under the Industrial Emissions Directive (Analyst Version) Sites, Competition and Investment Potentials in Europe" report to their offering.

The market for modernisation measures at European glass factories will increase considerably in the years to come: By 2020, about 14 billion EUR will be invested in the European glass industry an annual increase of up to 45 per cent in comparison to the past years' average.

The main reason for this growth is the coming into force of the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED), which defines EU-wide limit values for air and water emissions for different industrial sectors, from 2016 on. The specific limit values are determined in the BAT reference documents (BAT stands for Best Available Techniques) and the BAT conclusions. The glass industry is one of the first industries BAT conclusions have already been published for. The content of these conclusions and the way the affected glass factories will handle them thus also give a signal to other industries.

More than 420 European glass factories have to comply with the limit values from 2016 on. The limit values for nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides will be particularly challenging for many glass factory operators, both in technical and financial terms and especially in countries with so far less strict legal frameworks, as is the case in many Eastern European states. However, there are also many glass factories lacking state-of-the-art technology in countries such as France and Spain.

This means that most glass manufacturers have to invest in modernising their factories. Funds will go to optimising individual production processes or to new technical components for flue gas cleaning, furnace technology or sealing the melter.

Key Topics Covered:

Preface to the Analyst Version

Preface

Management summary

1 Background

2 Plant technology

3 Costs

4 Current legal framework and market factors

5 Glass factories and market

6 Competition

7 National markets and sites

