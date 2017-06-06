Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in Gartner's Magic Quadrant North America (NAM) Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) 2016-17 for Oracle Applications Services.

The report evaluated 20 service providers from NAM and 16 service providers from EMEA on their ability to deliver implementation and management services across the Oracle portfolio and placed Wipro in the Leaders quadrant for both NAM and EMEA. Wipro is positioned highest for its ability to execute in NAM. This Magic Quadrant is focused on the full lifecycle of Oracle application services, spanning project-based implementation and multi-year applications management services (AMS).

Additionally, Gartner's Critical Capability reports for both North America and EMEA have three use-cases Implementation services, Management services, Implementation and management services. Wipro scored the highest in all of them in North America among all the evaluated service providers and in two use-cases (Management services Implementation and management services) in EMEA.

Ravi Purohit, Vice President Global Head Oracle Service Line, Wipro Limited, said, "Wipro's position as a 'Leader' in the Oracle Applications Services in Gartner's Magic Quadrant North America and EMEA is testament to the value we bring to our clients. Wipro is committed to helping its clients deploy end-to-end Oracle services, accelerate the realization of business value from their investments and enable the creation of digital enterprises." He added, "This recognition also reinforces our ability to leverage our strategic investments in integrated cloud applications, IP-based industry solutions, and innovative global delivery capability."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, North America, and Gartner Critical Capabilities for Oracle Application Services, North America, published on 13 February 2017, authored by Kris Doering, Frances Karamouzis

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, EMEA, 08 February 2017 and Gartner Critical Capabilities for Application Services, EMEA, published on 08 February 2017, authored by Neil Barton, Susanne Matson, Gilbert van der Heiden and Fabio Di Capua.

