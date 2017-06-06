Middle East & Africa $583 Million Gas Gensets Market 2012-2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Middle East & Africa Gas Gensets Market By Rating (Low Rating (Less than 50kVA), Medium Rating (50.1kVA-500kVA), etc.), By End User (Industrial, Commercial, & Residential), By Country Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026
Middle East & Africa gas gensets market is projected to reach USD583.14 million by 2026
Saudi Arabia and the UAE dominated the gas gensets market in 2016 and the trend is expected to continue over the coming years as well.
Gas gensets are being widely used across various end use sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceutical industries, manufacturing facilities, landfill sites, water treatment, sewage facilities, among others, as back-up power sources in case of power grid failure or outage. Booming industrial and commercial sectors, the growing need to generate power through clean energy sources, inadequate and anachronistic power infrastructure, stringent environmental regulations and expanding pipeline infrastructure are expected to boost the demand for gas gensets in the region during the forecast period.
Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., Generac Power Systems, MTU Onsite Energy, Wartsila Corporation, Kohler SDMO, Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd., Dresser Rand Group Inc., and Himoinsa S.L. were some of the major players operating in Middle East & Africa gas gensets market.
Middle East & Africa Gas Gensets Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026:
- Middle East and Africa gas gensets Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Rating (Low Rating, Medium Rating, High Rating and Very High Rating), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial and Residential) and By Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Nigeria, South Africa, Qatar and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- Policy & Regulatory Landscape
- Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Shift towards Hybrid Power System
- Digital Control Technology
- Introduction of Gas Generators with Paralleling Capabilities
- Shift from Diesel Gensets to Gas Gensets
- Shift in Penetration Towards Residential Sector
- Increasing Infrastructure-based Developments
- Implementation of Energy Efficiency Systems
- Growing Water Desalination Market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Middle East & Africa Gas Gensets Market Overview
5. Middle East & Africa Gas Gensets Market Outlook
6. Saudi Arabia Gas Gensets Market Outlook
7. UAE Gas Gensets Market Outlook
8. Iran Gas Gensets Market Outlook
9. Nigeria Gas Gensets Market Outlook
10. South Africa Gas Gensets Market Outlook
11. Qatar Gas Gensets Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Voice of Customers
15. Competitive Landscape
- Atlas Copco
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cooper Corporation Private Limited
- Cummins Inc
- Deutz AG
- Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.
- Dresser Rand Group Inc.
- Generac Power Systems
- General Electric Co.
- Himoinsa S.L.
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited
- Kohler Co. Inc.
- MTU Onsite Energy
- Sterling & Wilson
- Wartsila Corporation
