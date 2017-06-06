Middle East & Africa $583 Million Gas Gensets Market 2012-2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East & Africa Gas Gensets Market By Rating (Low Rating (Less than 50kVA), Medium Rating (50.1kVA-500kVA), etc.), By End User (Industrial, Commercial, & Residential), By Country Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026" report to their offering.

Middle East & Africa gas gensets market is projected to reach USD583.14 million by 2026

Saudi Arabia and the UAE dominated the gas gensets market in 2016 and the trend is expected to continue over the coming years as well.

Gas gensets are being widely used across various end use sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceutical industries, manufacturing facilities, landfill sites, water treatment, sewage facilities, among others, as back-up power sources in case of power grid failure or outage. Booming industrial and commercial sectors, the growing need to generate power through clean energy sources, inadequate and anachronistic power infrastructure, stringent environmental regulations and expanding pipeline infrastructure are expected to boost the demand for gas gensets in the region during the forecast period.

Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., Generac Power Systems, MTU Onsite Energy, Wartsila Corporation, Kohler SDMO, Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd., Dresser Rand Group Inc., and Himoinsa S.L. were some of the major players operating in Middle East & Africa gas gensets market.



Middle East & Africa Gas Gensets Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026" report discusses:



Middle East and Africa gas gensets Market Size, Share & Forecast

and gas gensets Market Size, Share & Forecast Segmental Analysis - By Rating (Low Rating, Medium Rating, High Rating and Very High Rating), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial and Residential) and By Country ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Iran , Nigeria , South Africa , Qatar and Rest of Middle East & Africa )

, UAE, , , , and Rest of & ) Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Shift towards Hybrid Power System

Digital Control Technology

Introduction of Gas Generators with Paralleling Capabilities

Shift from Diesel Gensets to Gas Gensets

Shift in Penetration Towards Residential Sector

Increasing Infrastructure-based Developments

Implementation of Energy Efficiency Systems

Growing Water Desalination Market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Middle East & Africa Gas Gensets Market Overview



5. Middle East & Africa Gas Gensets Market Outlook



6. Saudi Arabia Gas Gensets Market Outlook



7. UAE Gas Gensets Market Outlook



8. Iran Gas Gensets Market Outlook



9. Nigeria Gas Gensets Market Outlook



10. South Africa Gas Gensets Market Outlook



11. Qatar Gas Gensets Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Voice of Customers



15. Competitive Landscape



Atlas Copco

Caterpillar Inc.

Cooper Corporation Private Limited

Cummins Inc

Deutz AG

Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.

Dresser Rand Group Inc.

Generac Power Systems

General Electric Co.

Himoinsa S.L.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Kohler Co. Inc.

MTU Onsite Energy

Sterling & Wilson

Wartsila Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wqbxnm/middle_east_and





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716