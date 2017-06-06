Frontier Lithium Inc.: Frontier Lithium signs Exploration Agreement with neighbouring North Spirit Lake First Nation

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an Exploration Agreement with North Spirit Lake First Nation ("NSLFN" or "the Community") regarding the Company's mineral exploration activities on its PAK Lithium Project (the "Project") in the Red Lake Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

Under the signed Exploration Agreement, the Company will continue to conduct mineral exploration with the support of the Community. The agreement promotes unity and a mutually beneficial and respectful relationship between Frontier Lithium and the Community. It allows for the exploration of its current and additional (if any) mining claims or properties that the Company may acquire an interest in - all for which are located within the Traditional Territories of North Spirit Lake First Nation, Deer Lake First Nation and Sandy Lake First Nation (as defined in the signed Exploration Agreements, see press October 21, 2016).

The agreement recognizes and respects the Aboriginal and Treaty rights and interests of the Community with their constitutional and other legal rights. Frontier and all three signatory communities desire to maintain open and friendly, cooperative, on-going communications with a positive working relationships.

"The signed agreement is of particular importance to Frontier as North Spirit Lake First Nation has shown patience and perseverance in order to ratify this agreement," commented Trevor Walker, President and CEO of Frontier. "Frontier would also like to formally thank the three strong and independent communities that neighbour the PAK Lithium Project of North Spirit Lake First Nation, Deer Lake First Nation and Sandy Lake First Nation for coming together with Frontier by focusing on our common goals and mutual values."

The agreement also states that the parties agree that it is their common objective to assist community members to benefit from business opportunities associated with Exploration Activities undertaken by Frontier Lithium and that assuming the Pre-Feasibility Study is positive, the Parties commit to make best efforts to develop an Impact Benefit Agreement (IBA).

The agreement is in line with the Company's commitment to build sincere relationships with our neighbouring communities. We have an active interest and respect for all people and we understand the social, environmental and economic implications of our activities.

Company Contact Information

Trevor R. Walker, President

2736 Belisle Drive

Val Caron, ON.

P3N 1B3 CANADA

T. +001 705.897.7622

F. +001 705.897.7618

Media Requests

Joseph Mansourian

Manager, Communications & Branding

2736 Belisle Drive

Val Caron, ON.

P3N 1B3 CANADA

T. +001 705.618.0070

F. +001 705.897.7618

About Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier's goal is to become a low-cost, fully integrated lithium and tantalum producer through development of the PAK lithium deposit in Ontario, Canada. Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company. CAD $4 million of exploration work has been conducted from 2013 to 2016 on the deposit which boasts its lithium in a rare, high-purity, low-iron spodumene. The Company has adopted a staged growth approach to exploration and development in order to avoid unnecessary share dilution - a strategic imperative for the Company. The initial target market is the glass-ceramic industry which consumes roughly one-third of global lithium supply and is currently faced with monopolistic conditions, coupled with major lithium producers increasingly directing output toward supporting battery manufacture.

Ceramic/glass customers prefer to source technical-grade (low-iron) spodumene concentrate in excess of 7% lithium oxide (Li2O), if available, to avoid inferior lower grade petalite concentrates, or paying much higher prices for battery grade lithium compounds that require chemical plants costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

The PAK lithium deposit remains open in all directions and Company Management believes the resource can be developed into a world-class operation. The Company is currently conduction pre-feasibility to produce lithium concentrates. If production of lithium concentrates can be established from Frontier, the possible second stage of investment and longer term prospect is to further process some of PAK's output to produce the higher purity lithium compounds required for lithium battery technologies used in the electrification of transportation and electric grid storage applications.

For additional information, please visit the company website at www.frontierlithium.com.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project lies close to the boundary between two geological sub-provinces of the western Superior geologic province in northwestern Ontario and hosts a rare metals pegmatite deposit. The deposit is an LCT (lithium- cesium- tantalum) type pegmatite. These types of pegmatites have been the principal source of hard rock lithium, tantalum, rubidium and cesium ores mined in the world but there are comparatively few commercially-viable deposits.

Frontier is actively exploring its 100% owned project which contains the Pakeagama Lake pegmatite. The PAK deposit is one of the highest grade lithium mineral resources in North America which has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 7.89 million tonnes of 1.73% Li2O equivalent (eq.) and Inferred Resource of 295,600 tonnes of 1.35% Li2O eq. which has a technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3). The deposit has adjacent zones that are enriched in tantalum and rubidium. Frontier is also evaluating the phased co-production of tantalum and mica-product concentrates once lithium mineral production has been commercialized.

The deposit now has a known 500m strike length with an estimated true width varying from 10m to 125m with a sub-vertical orientation. The resource remains open to depth and along strike to the northwest and southeast.

SOURCE: Frontier Lithium Inc.