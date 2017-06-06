Lithium Corporation Receives Permit For Work On BC Sugar Flake Graphite Prospect

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American company focused on lithium and graphite for the growing energy storage sector, is pleased to announce that its permit application in support of the proposed trenching at the Company's BC Sugar property has been approved by the British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines. LTUM is looking to ground truth frequency domain EM anomalies that resulted from a geophysical survey conducted in the area in 2015. Preliminary work consisting of access upgrade, prospecting, and a brief geophysical survey will be conducted shortly, with trenching to follow in the late summer 2017.

Trenching on the prospect in the area of the "Weather Station" showing in 2015 intercepted a broad zone of mineralization with a core area of almost 30 meters where weathering was as deep as 8 meters subsurface, and average grades were 2.73% graphitic carbon. After establishing that weathered, easily extractable graphite mineralization exists on the property; the Company is looking to determine which areas on the property are most prospective for the development of larger deposits of this style of mineralization.

Elsewhere, Lithium Corporation is continuing to work on its generative program for lithium-brine mineralization in Nevada, and is looking to commence work on its British Columbia Tantalum-Niobium properties shortly.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company maintains a strategic alliance with Altura Mining, an ASX listed natural resource development company that is currently developing its 100% owned world-class Pilgangoora lithium pegmatite property in Western Australia.

