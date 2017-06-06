DANVERS, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- MobiCard Inc. aka Peer to Peer Network (OTC PINK: PTOP) www.freemobicard.com has executed a technology consulting agreement with Young Jae Koh Consulting LLC. for the development of the mobile software platform MobiCard version 2.0

MobiCard 2.0 will soon include a plethora of new features, upgrades and functions that should dramatically improve the overall user experience and platform scalability.

New functionality includes and is not limited to the following:

New card design to include icons linking to an informational video, registration page and save to contacts. This enables recipients to learn more, register for their own MobiCard and/or download as a vcf to the device contacts.

Database share table will provide users the ability to export their new lead and referral contact data to a CSV file.

Expansion of custom web links from 3 to 12 to include various categories such as "My Associations". Users will also be able to add any custom logo or icon to those web links.

Creation of a search bar for users to find and network with other MobiCard subscribers.

Sign up through Social Media sites such as Facebook and LinkedIn.

Directory access for associations, organizations, chapters, groups and chambers with various search fields for optimal networking within the membership.

Text message teasers for freemium users to increase conversions of paying subscribers.

Development of a hybrid mobile app for Android and IOS will enable users to access various functions on their device including their existing contacts. The benefit of such is the user's ability to sync their Mobicard and share it to individuals, groups or their entire list of contacts with one simple action.





"I recently met Young Jae Koh in Cambridge, MA, where he is currently attending the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology for his PHD. Young is a brilliant developer and now the quarterback for MobiCard version 2.0," says Christopher Esposito, Director of Business Development. Chris went on to say "Young is our Tom Brady, he has already won a Super Bowl for us, and we expect to win many more in weeks and months to come."

Register for your own MobiCard here https://www.cardsmobi.com/register.php and enjoy all of the existing benefits of new lead and referral generation, and never miss a business opportunity again.

About MobiCard Inc:

MobiCard Inc. fka Peer to Peer Network ("PTOP") owns and markets its core technology, a SaaS mobile solution branded C2A MobiCard, a scalable mobile business card software platform that enables users to create a customized web based personalized mobile app that is sharable by text sms, email, digital and social media. Subscribers are able to track card opens, views and shares all while validating and analyzing new leads and referrals in real time, thereby knowing who and when to follow up https://freemobicard.com/

