SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the most influential gathering of policy, technology and market leaders in energy storage, announced that this year's Conference and Expo will offer a comprehensive program focusing on global electricity market transformation and the transition to a distributed, customer-centric power grid.

"Energy storage is positioned to catalyze global energy market transformation by enabling a cleaner, more efficient, smarter power grid," said Janice Lin, Energy Storage North America Conference Chair. "This year, ESNA will host delegates from around the world, all of whom will learn from the many storage success stories, market insights and technology breakthroughs that are at the heart of the conference. This is an exciting time to be in the industry, and ESNA will be the focal point for global energy storage education, networking and deal-making."

The Global Grid Transformation track, a new program offering for ESNA 2017, will examine energy storage's role in accelerating market transformation and decarbonization globally. The educational programming, facilitated roundtable discussions and networking will help to inspire new local champions to effect change in their respective markets. At the heart of the Global Grid Transformation track is a focus on collaboration between Mexico and California on transforming energy markets. A keynote panel on August 10 will feature top energy officials from California and Mexico, including Emilio Camacho, Chief of Staff to California Energy Commissioner Hochschild and Marcelino Madrigal, Commissioner of the Mexican Energy Regulatory Commission.

In addition, more than 100 expert speakers from dozens of countries will provide industry insight and perspective in 30-plus keynote and panel sessions across six conference tracks:

Strategies and Insights from First-Mover Utilities and IPPs

Empowering Energy Customers

Planning for Peak Power and Resiliency

Storage Technology: Evolution and Innovation

Opening Energy Markets: Challenges and Emerging Opportunities

Global Grid Transformation

Conference and Expo Highlights:

2,000+ industry leaders

50+ conference sessions, networking events, and workshops

100+ exhibitors and a dedicated deal room

Energy storage site tour and in-depth workshop included with All-Access Conference Passes

ESNA 2017 takes place August 8-10, at the San Diego Convention Center. The full conference program is available here.

About Energy Storage North America

Energy Storage North America is the largest conference, exhibition and networking event for the North American energy storage industry. Now in its fifth year, ESNA connects developers, energy users, utilities and policymakers to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable, and more resilient grid. ESNA 2017 will take place August 8-10 in San Diego, California. Visit www.esnaexpo.com to learn more.

