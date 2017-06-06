SHELTON, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- You're not the same guy you were when you first started shaving, so why are you using the same old razor? You've come so far... So has BIC®!

BIC® is pleased to introduce the newest addition to its men's razor line with the BIC® Flex5 Hybrid™ disposable razor to attendees of The Warner Sound during CMA Fest in Nashville from June 8 through June 11. While at The Warner Sound, fans can visit the BIC® Flex5 Hybrid Sip N' Shave, to enjoy an exclusive grooming experience including a private lounge area with custom shaves to give them a glimpse of the razor's features:

Five flexible blades that individually adjust to the contours of the skin delivering an ultra-close shave

Handle designed with a Balancing Sphere® that adds weight for better shave control

Four refillable cartridges and a new handle in every package, providing the added convenience of a great shave at a great price

Head that pivots 40 degrees for better shave control

Precision-edging blade to help reach tricky spots, like under the nose or along sideburns

"We're thrilled to partner with BIC® on this launch," says Marieke Bianchi, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships & Activations for Warner Music Nashville. "The guys who attend The Warner Sound during CMA Fest will love trying the new razor, kicking back in the custom BIC® Flex5 Hybrid Sip N' Shave lounge and enjoying the best country music has to offer!"

Each package of BIC® Flex5 Hybrid razors includes one handle and four refillable cartridges. Available at mass, drug and grocery retailers nationwide and online. BIC® Flex5 Hybrid razors have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $7.99.

"BIC® recognizes that our consumers are seeking high-performance razors, but there's a misconception around what a high-quality razor should cost," said Mary-Ellen Lacasse, Director of Shaver Marketing for BIC® USA Inc. "With the introduction of the BIC® Flex5 Hybrid, we're proud to offer men the next generation of high-performance razors with the convenience of a disposable razor. Ultimately, we're delivering a smarter shave at a smarter price."

For more information on the full line of BIC® razors for men, please visit BicFlexRazors.com or follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/bicrazors), Twitter (https://twitter.com/BICRazors) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/bicrazors/).

About BIC®:

BIC® is a leading manufacturer of stationery products, lighters and shavers. BIC® men's and women's razor portfolios offer innovative solutions that provide an ultra-smooth shaving experience and honor BIC's commitment to providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere for more than 50 years. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC® has become one of the most recognized brands in the world today, delivering "More for your Money...Always!" Visit https://us.bicworld.com

About Warner Music Nashville:

Warner Music Nashville was created in 2009 with the goal of expanding the presence of WMG and its family of labels has had in the Nashville music community for more than 60 years. Under the leadership of Chairman & CEO, John Esposito, the division is home to Warner Bros. Nashville, Atlantic Nashville, Elektra Nashville and the LoudMouth comedy label. Website: www.warnermusicnashville.com

